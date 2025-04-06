Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 announced for production

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 is officially in production. It was confirmed after "Tsuwabuki High School Literature Club Extracurricular Activities" fan event on April 6, 2025, accompanied by an announcement video. No release date or window was shared at the time of publishing this article. For the unversed, A-1 Pictures studio animated the series's first season 1.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 is based on a light noel series written by Takibi Amamori and illustrated by Imigimuru. The light novel started its publication on July 21, 2021, and has so far compiled seven volumes (six in English). The light novel has also received an anime and manga adaptation.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 in production

A trailer was released on Aniplex's official YouTube channel to commemorate the announcement of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2. The trailer consisted of animation sequences from the first season, featuring the first encounter between Nukumizu and the three losing heroines, Ana, Yakishio, and Chika.

The Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 announcement trailer also showcased the winning girls in contrast to the losing ones. The trailer ended with the confirmation of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 being greenlit for production, without any details of a release date or window.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines season 2 was announced after a special fan event, "Tsuwabuki High School Literature Club Extracurricular Activities," that took place on April 6, 2025, in Akishima. Fans can expect more information about the anime sequel to be shared in the future. Season 1 was animated by studio A-1 Pictures, famous for projects such as Solo Leveling, Eighty-Six, and Lycoris Recoil.

Season 1's main voice casting includes Hikaru Tono (Kaneishi from SSSS.Dynazenon) as Anna Yanami, Shion Wakayama (Momo from Dandadan) as Lemon Yakishio, Momoka Terasawa (first voice casting) as Chika Komari, and Shuuichirou Umeda (Kobato from SHOSHIMIN) as Kazuhiko Nukumizu.

Shoutarou Kitamura (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War) was the director, episode director, and storyboard director of season 1. Other staff members include Tetsuya Kawakami (Eighty-Six) as the character designer and Kana Utatane (Mieruko chan) as the music composer.

Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines synopsis

Anna as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime is a romcom series that tells the story of Kazuhiko Nukumizu, who witnesses Anna Yanami getting rejected by her childhood crush. Moreover, this creates a chain sequence, followed by the rejection of Lemon Yakisho and Chika Komari.

In all this, Nukumizu becomes the 'friend in need' for the losing heroines, giving them enough attention to make them forget their rejection. However, while doing so, can Nukumizu develop feelings for one of the losing heroines?

