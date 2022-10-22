Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari completes production, announces October 28 release date for first trailer

On Friday, it was announced via Makoto Shinkai's Twitter account that the highly-anticipated and long-awaited Suzume no Tojimari anime film has finished production.

Shinkai will release his first new film in 3 years with the premiere of Suzume. Shinkai is regarded as one of the best contemporary anime filmmakers, among the likes of Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata.

The first preview for the film is set to premiere on October 28, alongside a presentation of one of Shinkai’s most popular previous films, your name. Fans are incredibly excited to see the director return to the box office in mid-November.

According to Makoto Shinkai’s official Twitter account, the first 12 minutes of the Suzume no Tojimari (Suzume’s Door-Locking) anime film will be aired on October 28, 2022. This special preview will come alongside a presentation of Shinkai’s your name. on the NTV Network, and serves as a trailer for the recently completed film.

The film is set to open in Japan on November 11, and will be released worldwide except in Asia in early 2023. Crunchyroll will handle the North American distribution. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll will handle the distribution in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Africa, and portions of Europe.

Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Wild Bunch International will all be responsible for distribution in French-speaking and German-speaking Europe.

The film is will follo 17-year-old Suzume’s journey, which will start in a quiet town in Kyushu. Her journey begins upon meeting a young man who tells her he’s looking for a door.

Suzume then finds a single, weathered door standing upright despite being surrounded by ruins, as if it were shielded from the destruction. Suzume reaches for its knob, mesmerized by its power, prompting doors to begin opening one after another across Japan, bringing destruction to those nearby and spurring Suzume to close them off.

Makoto Shinkai stated that Suzume no Tojimari has three important points. Shinkai said:

"It is a road movie around Japan, a story about closing doors rather than opening them, and a reason to visit the movie theater.”

The filmmaker elaborated that “closing doors” can refer to tying loose ends or finishing something, rather than legitimately closing a door.

A novelization of the film, penned by Makoto Shinkai himself. shipped on August 24, 2022. A manga adaptation of the film by Denki Amashima will launch in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

