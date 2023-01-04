Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Onigunsou’s Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari is one of the most awaited anime adaptations fans of the original manga series have eagerly awaited since it was serialized in Shueisha's Miracle Jump in April 2014. Ryuichi Kimura is directing the supernatural-action series at Bandai Namco Pictures.

The story takes place in a world where spirits usually cross over to the human world and take a physical form called “Tsukumogami.” The Saenome clan is responsible for exorcizing these spirits and sending them to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyoma is one of the members of the Saenome clan, who holds a deep hatred for Tsukumogami.

To help master his emotions before Kunato does something reckless, his grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with a girl named Nagatsuki, who has been living with these spirits.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari release date with timing and streaming platforms

Episode 1 of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari will air this Monday, January 10, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other popular broadcasting channels in Japan at 12:00 am JST (10:00 pm EST). During the Anime Frontier Event 2022, Crunchyroll announced that it would be streaming the series exclusively on its platform worldwide, excluding Asia.

Fans can enjoy the episodes for free with ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, which offer a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.00 am (Sunday, January 9)

Central Standard Time: 9.00 am (Sunday, January 9)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.00 am (Sunday, January 9)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.00 pm (Sunday, January 9)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (Sunday, January 9)

Central European Time: 4.00 pm (Sunday, January 9)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:30 am (Sunday, January 10)

Philippines Standard Time: 11.00 pm (Sunday, January 9)

What to expect from Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari episode 1

The first episode will see the protagonist, Kunato Hyoma, go against the standard procedure of sealing a Tsukumogami by completely obliterating them. Kunato’s grandfather has taught him everything in his arsenal. However, as he can’t make him learn to control his rage, he will send him to Nagatsuki Botan, an exceptional individual who lives alongside the Tsukumogami.

However, the only condition Kunato must adhere to is that he shouldn’t reveal anything about himself or his lineage. Kunato will have to live with Nagatsuki and her Tsukumogami as their chaperone and learn to control his rage.

Theme songs, cast members, and more about the original manga series

Arcana Project will provide the opening theme song, Koigoromo (Love) for Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari and True will perform the ending theme song, Rebind.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari’s cast includes:

Takeo Otsuka as Hyōma Kunato

Yuuki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Nagi

Reina Ueda as Yu

Aimi Tanaka as Kagami

Yoshiki Nakajima as Suzuri

Miyuki Sawashiro as Haori

Saori Onishi as Tsubaki Kadomori

Nobuaki Kanemitsu as Taiju Kadomori

Shohei Tabuchi as Shota Kadomori

Shinya Takahashi as Umekichi Kadomori

Taiten Kusunoki as Kai

Azusa Tadokoro as Itsuki

Onigunsou’s Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari was first serialized in Shueisha’s seinen manga magazine Miracle Jump on April 15, 2014. Later, on January 19, 2016, the series got transferred to Shueisha’s monthly seinen manga Ultra Jump. As of May 18, 2022, 14 volumes of the series have been released. The 15th volume will be released on January 19, 2023.

