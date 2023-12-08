MAPPA changes parts of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening to highlight every major character's death

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been eventful in every single aspect imaginable. Fans were waiting for the Shibuya Incident arc, and they could not have been more pleased with how it turned out. At the same time, viewers were forced to endure the deaths of some of their favorite characters this season.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opens with a track by King Gnu, and the animation accompanying this soundtrack is nothing short of amazing. The opening remained the same for the most part. However, MAPPA recently made a small change to highlight the death of some of the most important characters in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening has a small change to highlight the death of important deuteragonists

The opening soundtrack's first iteration starts with Yuji Itadori and other deuteragonists walking in groups. Then, the animated video transitions to Gojo Satoru and Geto walking side-by-side. The anime title pops up on a red-colored background, which signifies blood.

We can see important members of the Jujutsu High walk into a space that resembles a shrine. Gojo is seen walking in a crowded street, and the video then transitions to Mahito killing innocent people inside a train. The video then introduces characters like Choso, Aoi Todo, and Mei Mei, among others. Then, we can see Nobara Kugisaki holding her face, which resembles the scene where Mahito killed her.

The first change we can see is that the bird's-eye view of Shibuya is bright and vibrant in the first iteration. The opening in the latest episodes shows a dark, fluid-like object plunging and taking over Shibuya - symbolic of the number of deaths in the area.

Furthermore, we can also see characters like Nanami Kento and Kugisaki Nobara in the first iteration of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening. However, in the latest episode, we can see that these characters are absent, indicating the death of important characters in the series.

In the first few episodes, the buildings were bright and lit. However, the buildings are destroyed in the opening of the latest episode. There aren’t any lights, symbolizing all the destructive events in the Shibuya area. Anime-only viewers could also consider this particular change as a hint at other possible characters who could die later in the series.

The changes in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening highlighting the death of important characters (Images via MAPPA)

These are some changes one could see in the latest episode compared to the first iteration of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening animated video. It is quite clear that MAPPA animators have put their heart and soul into this project. The animators have found a way to make the opening soundtrack video fresh by making small changes relevant to the series's current events.

Such subtle changes show how beloved a project Jujutsu Kaisen is to both the studio and the general public, who pointed out the change immediately. It will be interesting to see similar nuanced changes in the upcoming seasons of the anime series.

