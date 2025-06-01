Megan Thee Stallion’s Yoruichi cosplay at Dreamcon 2025 leaves Bleach fans floored

Tite Kubo's magnum opus Bleach has established itself as one of the greatest pieces of animanga globally. With Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War in its fourth cour, the series looks to be at the peak of its powers. This was celebrated at Dreamcon 2025 when Megan Thee Stallion appeared on a panel cosplaying Yoruichi Shihouin from the series.

This wasn't the first time the megastar has shown off her love for anime and manga. In the past, she impressed by doning the looks of characters like Mirko and Usagi Tsukino. This time it was the lightning cat that Megan chose to dress up as. Needless to mention, those present at the event and others who witnessed the panel online were absolutely floored.

Megan Thee Stallion wows as Bleach's Yoruichi at Dreamcon 2025

The 2025 edition of Dreamcon took place this year at the George R. Brown Convention Centre in Houston, Texas. Founded by RDCWorld, the premier entertainment convention seeks to bring together enthusiasts from all across the globe in a celebration of gaming, anime, sports, film, music and pop culture. The aim of the event is to foster inclusivity and a sense of belonging.

Stealing the show was Megan Thee Stallion's panel, which was in for a treat. The American rapper and songwriter wowed those present and those watching online by appearing in a special cosplay. To everyone's surprise, she had taken on the look of Yoruichi Shihouin from Bleach. Given how heavily anticipated the anime's final bit has been, this was a real delight for fans.

The Thousand Year Blood War Arc was preceeded by a near 10-year hiatus. Running from 2012 to 2022, the hiatus was due to the anime catching up to the manga. It was welcomed amidst great excitement in October 2022 by animanga lovers eager to witness arguably the series' best arc yet. Needless to mention, it did not disappoint and thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, the hype lives on.

Fans floored by Megan Thee Stallion's Bleach cosplay

Yoruichi Shihouin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naturally, those attending the event were thrilled to see Megan Thee Stallion in this attire. If having her own panel didn't attract enough attention, this was simply the cherry on top that rounded things off well. It didn't take long for images and videos of her cosplay and the panel itself to trend on social media. Fans were quick were to voice their opinions and shares their thoughts on the matter.

"What fun! Good to see someone so high profile recognize the awesomeness of Lady Yoruichi," a fan exclaimed.

"She got that cosplay on LOCK! Gotta see that iconic pose!" a netizen opined.

"Megan as Yoruichi is straight-up! BLEACH fandom just gained a whole army, let’s gooo!" an X user praised.

"Oh the way she ATE this up" a fan commented.

Yoruichi Shihouin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similar to the fans present, those online were also full of applause and appreciation. The praise flowed in endlessly as many were pleased with the accuracy of the artist's cosplay. It was quite evident that she had cared about the details and put effort into it. Her outfit was modeled after Yoruichi's combat uniform, one that she pulled off with ease.

As mentioned, fans of Kubo's series as well as pop culture fans commended her effort, their admiration for the artist growing further. The former group were confident that Yoruichi's representation in this manner just pushed more people to tune in to the Shonen super-series and witness a masterpiece for themselves.

