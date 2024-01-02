Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1 is scheduled to be released on January 7, 2024, at 11:35 pm EST (effectively January 8, 2024, at 1:35 am JST). The broadcast will take place on Tokyo TV and other Japanese television networks.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off is originally a manga series, illustrated and written by Yuu Morikawa. The series commenced its serialization on a website called Pixiv. As of now, the story has been collected into a total of 5 Tankobon volumes.

The Mr. Villain’s Day Off anime adaptation will be animated by SynergySP and Shin-Ei Animation, a studio that has worked on series like Doraemon, Ninja Hattori-kun, and Crayon Shin-chan.

Let’s take a closer look at the release details of the anime adaptation ahead of the series’ debut.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1 release date and time

As stated earlier, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1 is slated to release on January 7, 2024, in most parts of the world. In Japan, however, the episode will be released on January 8, 2024, at 1:35 am JST.

The english-subtitled version of the original episode will be available to stream after a 30-minute delay, which was announced on the official website of the anime and manga series.

The release times in time zones around the world are mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Japanese Standard Time January 8, 2024 1:35 am Pacific Standard Time January 7, 2024 8:35 am Central Standard Time January 7, 2024 10:35 am Eastern Standard Time January 7, 2024 11:35 am Greenwich Mean Time January 7, 2024 4:35 pm Central European Time January 7, 2024 5:35 pm Indian Standard Time January 7, 2024 10:05 pm Philippine Time January 8, 2024 12:35 am Australian Central Standard Time January 8, 2024 2:05 am China Standard Time January 8, 2024 12:35 am

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1?

A still from the anime and manga series featuring the General (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 1 on Tokyo TV. Viewers in Japan will also be able to watch it on other channels such as Osaka TV, BS Nippon TV, and AT-X. However the release dates are different for these channels. Osaka TV will stream the episode on January 9 (2 am JST), BS Nippon TV will broadcast on January 14 (11pm JST), and AT-X will broadcast on January 10 (10 pm JST).

International audience will be able to watch the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video (January 14). However, these streaming platforms are available only in select regions. Streaming Mr. Villain’s Day Off is also not available for free and viewers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services to access the latest episodes.

Plot of the anime and manga series in brief

The story of the anime and manga series revolves around an extraterrestrial character named the General, who works for one of the most nefarious organizations. His task is to plan and find a way to destroy all of humanity on this planet.

However, he too needs a day off after working diligently during the week. One of the most important things that the General likes to do on his day off is to visit the nearby zoo and spend some time seeing Pandas. He has a rather odd fascination with these cuddly creatures.

He also enjoys his time buying his favorite ice cream and purchasing groceries in his local convenience store. Nobody, not even a dedicated team of elite combatants tasked to capture the General, can stop him from enjoying the smaller pleasures in life.

What to expect

The first episode of the anime series will set up the plot for the rest of the season. Fans can expect a substantial amount of exposition in this episode and help the audience get familiar with the setting. The first episode will also give fans some context and background about the General, whose plan is to destroy all of humanity on this planet.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.