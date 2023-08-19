My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 will be published in the 35th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and will be released on Monday, July 2, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Readers can access the latest chapters of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! on the digital library Shueisha Publication.

Given the recent installment turned out to be shorter than anticipated, enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming chapter being more extensive. The fireworks festival, considered a significant juncture of romance in manga and anime, has brought Haruka and Kisaki closer together.

Whether the pair have openly displayed their affection through a kiss remains undisclosed, yet the aftermath will inevitably herald a substantial transformation for both of them.

Disclaimer: This article contains major My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! anime and manga spoilers.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 release timings for all regions and where to read

The official website of Shueisha’s MangaPlus will make My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 is available exclusively for fans outside Japan. Fans can also find the latest installments of the manga on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the popular manga-reading apps worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Standard Time: 1.30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 10 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippines Time - 8:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Brazil Time - 9:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 4:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 am on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern European Time - 3:30 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023

A brief recap of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! Chapter 14

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 14, “Lost Myself,” kicked off with Haruka and Kisaki venturing deeper into the jungle, seeking a haunted encounter. All of a sudden, Kisaki’s water yo-yos slipped from her grasp. However, when Haruka bent down to pick them up and turned around, Kisaki was nowhere to be found.

Haruka eventually found Kisaki, who was standing a short distance away, facing opposite. The latter tried to playfully spook the former by wearing a no-face mask, but her attempt garnered no response from him. Eventually, Kisaki remembered the first time she tried to scare Haruka but failed miserably.

However, this time, the expression on Haruka’s face differed. He wasn’t scared or surprised but was relieved to see her unharmed. Haruka stood still, entranced by Kisaki’s face, completely absorbed in her presence as if the fireworks had lost their charm.

What to expect from My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 (Speculative)

Kisaki in her Yukata (Image via Shunsuke Iino)

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 15 will possibly continue from where the previous chapter left off, showing Kisaki’s reaction to Haruka. The duo’s bond will likely deepen after this eerie jungle adventure.

The unspoken connection between Haruka and Kisaki could evolve into a pivotal turning point, unveiling new dimensions of their relationship. Fans can also look forward to a comedic encounter involving the duo and Rinko, injecting a dose of humor into the narrative once again.

Stay tuned for more My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! manga and anime news and updates as 2023 progresses.

