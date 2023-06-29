My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 will be published in the 28th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter sticking to its original schedule, will release on Monday, July 2, at 8:30 pm JST. The latest chapters of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! are available at Shueisha’s digital library.

Although there are no verifiable spoilers for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8, with how things ended in the previous chapter, it can be expected that things will be different for the new couple. After making peace with the fact that he was using Kisaki to make his heart go “badump,” Haruka has resolved to take a different road to explore newer heights of their relationship.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 release timings for all regions and where to read

For fans internationally, My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 will be exclusively available to read on the official website of Shueisha’s MangaPlus. Fans can also read on Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, two of the most popular apps with a massive collection of mangas.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 for every region, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, July 2, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, July 2, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, July 2, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, July 2, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, July 2, 5:00 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, July 2, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, July 2, 9:00 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, July 2, 8:30 am

A brief recap of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 7

LT @EvidenceLT My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! 7



Relationship reset My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! 7Relationship reset https://t.co/l7igW7GEwI

For the first time ever, Kisaki started thinking about what went wrong with her friendship with Rinko. However, despite knowing that the latter wouldn’t reciprocate the exact feeling the former had her for, she still wanted to find out if it was unfair of her to demand the same level of passion in return.

Haruka’s empty-looking eyes, in some way, gave Kisaki solace and comfort that she could be someone’s “number 1.” Encouraged by the realization, she took a leap of faith and invested herself in the friendship. Kisaki finally confessed that she knew Haruka’s little talk with Rinko, but she presumed he knew what he was getting into.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Haruka couldn’t hold back tears while asking why didn’t he reject her. The latter apologized and proclaimed that he had learned his lesson that their relationship with collective disappointment was surely not getting them anywhere. Haruka also unveiled his side of the story about why he chose to stick with her.

Haruka stood his ground to make Kisaki his number 1, even if their relationship seemed odd to others. As a “declaration of intent,” Haruka shook hands with Kisaki for the new beginnings, and they both were overwhelmed.

What to expect from My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 8 will see Haruka and Kisaki in the new phase of their relationship, where they won’t be getting awkward around each other.

As the duo has finally accepted who they are and have embraced each other’s truth, it will be uproarious to see how things will move forward from here. The next chapter will also see Rinko’s reaction to the whole thing, which is anticipated to be nothing but hilarious.

