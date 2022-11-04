My Hero Academia ages: How old is Deku, Toga, and several other important characters?

Various official sources document the ages of the characters in My Hero Academia.

Many fans often search for the ages of the heroes and villains in the series. Some characters, such as Deku and Toga, have a known age, while others, like All For One, have a more vague approximation. Similarly, some characters don't have officially confirmed ages at all.

This article lists all the relevant characters from My Hero Academia and how old they are. It also names the characters without official data.

How old is Deku and the other 1-A students in My Hero Academia?

Some of Class 1-A (Image via Bones)

Since My Hero Academia takes place within almost a year (canon-wise), none of the characters will have a single age. Ergo, it's worth mentioning their first age upon their debut in U.A., as well as their age in the current arc (Final Act Saga).

Here are the ages of the Class 1-A students:

Yuga Aoyama: 15~16

15~16 Mina Ashido: 15~16

15~16 Tsuyu Asui: 15~16

15~16 Tenya Ida: 15~16

15~16 Ochaco Uraraka: 15~16

15~16 Mashirao Ojiro: 15~16

15~16 Denki Kaminari: 15~16

15~16 Eijiro Kirishima: 15~16

15~16 Koji Koda: 15~16

15~16 Rikido Sato: 15~16

15~16 Mezo Shoji: 15~16

15~16 Kyoka Jiro: 15~16

15~16 Hanta Sero: 15~16

15~16 Fumikage Tokoyami: 15~16

15~16 Shoto Todoroki: 15~16

15~16 Toru Hagakure: 15~16

15~16 Katsuki Bakugo: 16~17

16~17 Izuku Midoriya: 15~16

15~16 Minoru Mineta: 15~16

15~16 Momo Yaoyorozu: 15~16

All of the students are around the same age except for Bakugo, who is barely older than them. It is worth noting that these characters do have documented birthdays, but the series doesn't specify the exact month and day. Hence, the above list is kept fairly generic.

Some of the Pro Heroes in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Here are the known ages of the staff members in U.A.:

Shoto Aizawa (Eraser Head): 30~31

30~31 Hizashi Yamada (Present Mic): 30~31

30~31 Nemuri Kayama (Midnight): 31~32

31~32 Ken Ishiyama (Cementoss): 28~29

28~29 Ectoplasm: 41~42

41~42 Anan Kurose (Thirteen): 28~29

28~29 Ryo Inui (Hound Dog): 32~33

32~33 Sekijiro Kan (Vlad King): 30~31

Listed below are the ages of some other good guys in this series:

Mirio: 17~18

17~18 Nejire Hado: 17~18

17~18 Tamaki Amajiki: 17~18

17~18 Hitoshi Shinso: 15~16

15~16 Mei Hatsume: 16~17

16~17 Best Jeanist: 35~36

35~36 Edgeshot: 33~34

33~34 Endeavor: 45~46

45~46 Hawks: 22~23

22~23 Mirko: 26~27

26~27 Mt. Lady: 23~24

23~24 Rock Lock: 32

32 Fat Gum: 29

29 Pixie Bob: 31~32

31~32 Mandalay: 31~32

31~32 Tiger: 31~32

31~32 Ragdoll: 31~32

31~32 Sir Nighteye: 38

38 Eri: 6~7

Characters without a confirmed age

Some important characters don't have a confirmed age in My Hero Academia. Their names are listed below:

All Might

Gigantomachia

Gran Torino

Kurogiri

Nezu

Re-Destro

How old is Toga and the other villains in My Hero Academia?

One of the most popular searches on Google is related to Toga's age (Image via Bones)

Here are the known ages of the important villains in My Hero Academia:

All For One: Over 100

Over 100 Tomura Shigaraki: 20~21

20~21 Kyudai Garaki: Over 120

Over 120 Dabi: 23~24

23~24 Himiko Toga: 16~17

16~17 Twice: 31~32

31~32 Spinner: 20~21

20~21 Mr. Compress: 31~32

31~32 Lady Nagant: Late 30s

Late 30s Overhaul: 27~28

27~28 Stain: 31~32

31~32 Gentle Criminal: 32~33

32~33 La Brava: 21~22

It's hard to precisely say how old All For One or Kyudai Garaki is, so the approximation is the best that fans of the series have at the moment.

