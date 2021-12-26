My Hero Academia chapter 339: Midoriya's costume upgrade, raw scans, spoilers, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 339 raw scans were released just now and it has confirmed the speculations from My Hero Academia chapter 338. Hatsume Mei comes to Midoriya and Iida’s rescue, and we finally see a progression with the plot. The U.A. Traitor arc seems to be over, and the war is about to begin.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 339.

My Hero Academia chapter 339 marks the beginning of the final war

Recap of My Hero Academia chapter 338

emmy🦋 my hero era @xzluvs mha 338 spoilers



man i love iida for never giving up on his classmates :(( mha 338 spoilers man i love iida for never giving up on his classmates :(( https://t.co/nti5OfphJn

While Inspector Tsukauchi and Present Mic were skeptical about the Aoyamas, Aizawa and Class 1-A decided to stand firmly by Yuga’s side. Aizawa, present in the meeting through a video call, had disclosed his plan in using the Aoyamas’ connection to AFO (All for One) to their advantage. Subsequently, Aoyama was taken away.

Later in Class 1-A dorm, the students prepared for the war. Midoriya and Iida were concerned about their destroyed hero costumes. The former decided that he needed a costume that can bring out the full capacity of OFA (One for All). It was then that Mei Hatsume appeared.

My Hero Academia chapter 339 raw scans

ɪᴛᴀᴄʜɪ ᴜᴄʜɪʜᴀ @itachi_onichan



We see Kansai, Fatgum, Tamaki and Nejire (with short hair)



The last page shows All Might entering a building along with Hawks, saying that he has gathered what is needed for the next plan



#MHASpoilers #MHA339 MHA Spoiler Part 1We see Kansai, Fatgum, Tamaki and Nejire (with short hair)The last page shows All Might entering a building along with Hawks, saying that he has gathered what is needed for the next plan MHA Spoiler Part 1We see Kansai, Fatgum, Tamaki and Nejire (with short hair)The last page shows All Might entering a building along with Hawks, saying that he has gathered what is needed for the next plan#MHASpoilers #MHA339 https://t.co/y41uQBVWfS

My Hero Academia chapter 339 is titled “The Story of How We All Became Heroes: Part 2.” Chapter 339 begins with Hatsume explaining that the Development Studio is much bigger now that the U.A. barrier is being powered from here.

Powerloader further explains that Hatsume was crucial in creating the Barrier. Midoriya shows the latter his blown up Mid-Gauntlets. Since it was imported and the necessary supplies are not available, Hatsume says that it would be impossible to recreate it in a short time, and Iida faces a similar problem.

But, since both Iida and Midoriya are in a hurry, Hatsume gives them her own version of their previous gloves, both of which punch them in the face. However, there appears to be Air-Gloves attached to the arm portion of Midoriya’s Mid-Gauntlet.

Hatsume encourages both Iida and Midoriya, telling them that they will win.

ɪᴛᴀᴄʜɪ ᴜᴄʜɪʜᴀ @itachi_onichan



Deku shows the Mid Gauntlets all blown up and asks if there's any way Hatsume can fix it but she replies that it's impossible.



As she says this she runs off, Iida asks about his armor and she replies that it's also impossible.



#MHASpoilers #MHA339 MHA Spoilers Part 2Deku shows the Mid Gauntlets all blown up and asks if there's any way Hatsume can fix it but she replies that it's impossible.As she says this she runs off, Iida asks about his armor and she replies that it's also impossible. MHA Spoilers Part 2Deku shows the Mid Gauntlets all blown up and asks if there's any way Hatsume can fix it but she replies that it's impossible.As she says this she runs off, Iida asks about his armor and she replies that it's also impossible.#MHASpoilers #MHA339 https://t.co/gnqUgq7ASQ

In the next panel of My Hero Academia chapter 339, Class 1-A is seen leaving U.A. campus with Mt. Lady. As the entourage wonders if Aoyama will take their side, Todoroki states that he must be the one to envision his future. This echoed the words he shared with Iida during their fight against Stain.

My Hero Academia chapter 339 then cuts to Kansai, where Fatgum, Tamaki, and Nejire are seen evacuating people. Fatgum warns the two students that the final war is about to begin.

My Hero Academia chapter 339 then again changes the setting, and we see All Might enter a warehouse with Hawks, where he tells everyone that everything has been arranged.

Speculations

ɪᴛᴀᴄʜɪ ᴜᴄʜɪʜᴀ @itachi_onichan



Mount Lady says their priority hasn't changed, it's still finding the League and the Liberation Army



The students are still worried about Aoyama and wonder if he will take their hand



#MHA339 #MHASpoilers MHA Spoilers Part 4Mount Lady says their priority hasn't changed, it's still finding the League and the Liberation ArmyThe students are still worried about Aoyama and wonder if he will take their hand MHA Spoilers Part 4 Mount Lady says their priority hasn't changed, it's still finding the League and the Liberation ArmyThe students are still worried about Aoyama and wonder if he will take their hand#MHA339 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/CcwlSYEEtT

My Hero Academia chapter 339 marks the beginning of the final war. Aizawa’s plan is yet to be revealed, however, and All Might’s declaration might have something to do with that.

Hatsume has given Deku and Iida the upgrade that fans had speculated, but it remains to be seen how they function. Aoyama’s final decision is still unclear, but will be revealed in the next chapter.

The villains might reappear in My Hero Academia chapter 340. With Todoroki coming abruptly into focus in My Hero Academia chapter 339 and Endeavor being absent for quite a while, we might get to see some hints of their fight against Dabi.

Shigaraki’s state is also unknown, as is AFO’s plan. With Horikoshi having hinted that there would be a confrontation between Toga and Uraraka, there is more to expect on that front as well.

Where to read My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia chapter 339 will be available on Viz.com and Manga Plus for free on 6 January 2022, Monday. The raw scans are available on Twitter and various manga reading platforms.

Also Read Article Continues below

My Hero Academia is rumored to go on a break again this week, however that might be clarified once My Hero Academia chapter 339 is officially released.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul