My Hero Academia chapter 353: Release date after break, what to expect, where to read and more

My Hero Academia chapter 353 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated chapters in the recent arc. Not only did Dabi and Shoto’s fight reach a climax in the last chapter, but the result of Shoto’s last move is also unknown to the readers. Thankfully, there is no break this week.

The debate around whether Dabi can be saved at this point was overshadowed by concerns regarding the survival of both Todoroki brothers. In this light, My Hero Academia chapter 353 is expected to reveal not only the aftermath of the battle, but Dabi and Shoto’s fate as well.

My Hero Academia chapter 353 release date and time for all regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 352: The pains and triumphs of Shoto’s past come together to forge a devastating new attack! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3yx8Gpu My Hero Academia, Ch. 352: The pains and triumphs of Shoto’s past come together to forge a devastating new attack! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3yx8Gpu https://t.co/hk5ibcsvzE

As per both Viz and Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 353 will be released on Sunday, May 22, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, May 23

My Hero Academia chapter 353 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App after publication.

Synopsis of chapter 352

My Hero Academia chapter 352, titled “Ultimate Moves,” started with a flashback. Shoto recalled Midoriya being worried about him having to fight his brother. Shoto replied that this was his choice, because Dabi was the Todoroki family’s responsibility. He believed that Endeavor not getting to fight Dabi was a punishment.

Shoto showed Midoriya and others his "Flashfire Fist: Phosphor," where he tempered the two extreme sides of his body in order to create a fire that did not burn, but neutralized flames instead. He realized that he was walking a path completely opposite of what his father had wanted for him, but he finally acknowledged that this was his own power, and thanked Midoriya.

In the present, Shoto used “Icebound Crash: Coldflame’s Pale Blade,” which is a cold flame that he used to cool down Dabi. However, Dabi neutralized the attack and used the ground to spread his flames across a wide area. Burnin and other sidekicks used their bodies to protect Shoto, who was recharging his attack. Shoto thanked them profusely.

Dabi stated that while he and Shoto had similar beginnings, he had strayed from his little brother’s righteous path, and as such, they could no longer walk the same road. However, Shoto recalled that despite his misgivings about being left behind, Class A had always waited for him, making him feel safe. Remembering Mount Lady’s words, Shoto unleashed his ultimate move, “Great Glacial Aegir.”

He promised Dabi that they could still walk the same path if Dabi stopped what he was doing. An inner projection showed Shoto and Dabi as children, crying and looking at each other. Outwardly, it was revealed that Dabi had collapsed onto Shoto. The two brothers stood motionless in a landscape that was frozen as far as the eye could see.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 353

The biggest question that My Hero Academia chapter 353 needs to answer is the state of the two brothers. It is unclear whether Shoto has frozen himself and Dabi as well as the landscape. A popular fan theory has emerged which speculates that Endeavor would need to come to his sons’ rescue should that be the case.

Many fans have expressed discontent with one of the most anticipated battles in the series being over in about 4 chapters. However, considering the time limit Horikoshi has set for himself, and the physical state Dabi is in, stretching this fight too far beyond My Hero Academia chapter 353 does not seem logical.

Horikoshi, of course, is a master at throwing curveballs and can switch focus onto other ongoing battles at this crucial moment.

The debate of whether Dabi can be saved is an old one in the community, and an even more potent question is whether Dabi wants to be saved at all. So far, there have been indications that Dabi may not be as opposed to being saved as previously thought, as long as it is not Enji who is saving him.

However, his physical condition raises the issue of how much of Dabi will be left there to be saved after this battle.

My Hero Academia chapter 353 is likely to showcase the aftermath of this fight, but there remains a chance of Dabi retaliating and emerging victorious. Should Shoto lose here, it will be up to Endeavor to defeat his eldest son. However, Shoto should win in all probability, and fans can only hope that both brothers will emerge from this battle, if not standing, then at least alive.

Edited by Saman