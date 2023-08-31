My Hero Academia chapter 399 has fans pitching ideas for Horikoshi's future (& it's not what you'd expect)

With the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 399 out, fans saw some wonderful artwork by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi. Even if the manga creator has had trouble drawing enough pages for each chapter, he does not compromise when it comes to the art. It is quite evident in every new chapter that gets released.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has been under serialization since 2014. Following that, the anime series has received six seasons, with a new season currently in production. However, even before the manga has come to an end, fans have begun suggesting what the mangaka could do after the Shounen manga ends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 399 artwork leaves fans pitching ideas for Horikoshi

Expand Tweet

When the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 399 came out, fans got to witness Kohei Horikoshi's artwork. Immediately upon seeing it, fans were led to pitch ideas to the mangaka. Although the mangaka was doing a good job with the Shounen series, the fans thought his artwork was much more suited for a horror series.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were already certain that Studio BONES was going to mess up with such scenes in the anime. The anime studio had already received a lot of criticism last year. However, with the mangaka's artwork changing with every new chapter, fans were certain that they were going to see another disaster created by the anime studio.

As for the illustrations from My Hero Academia chapter 399, fans began to compare it to other series, with some particular scenes seemingly looking too similar to Hell's Paradise.

Nevertheless, fans loved Horikoshi's artwork and began hoping for him to possibly create a horror manga in the near future. In the meantime, some fans hoped that the mangaka would take some time off for himself, given his terrible work schedule.

Why Kohei Horikoshi's horror manga could become a hit

Illustrations from Kohei Horikoshi in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

While fans did suggest Kohei Horikoshi create a horror manga after seeing My Hero Academia chapter 399 spoilers, the manga creator himself had already revealed his intention to create one in the future. He revealed this back in April 2022 in one of his author's weekly comments.

"I want to try drawing a horror manga. But just a little," he stated.

It is true that horror is a not-so-popular genre when it comes to manga. However, there are a few exceptions, such as the world-famous mangaka Junji Ito's works. With Kohei Horikoshi's popularity and his splendid story-writing, there is a good chance that a possible Horikoshi horror manga could work wonders.

Illustrations from Kohei Horikoshi in the My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, as evident from mangaka's work in the Shounen series, he has an intrinsic way of telling his stories, with an extra flare to the illustrations. The same has been evident on multiple occasions, as he has been able to leave fans with an eerie feeling, conveyed through his detailed and chilling drawings.

One can witness the same through his latest illustrations in My Hero Academia chapter 399 or some of his previous artworks in the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.