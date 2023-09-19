My Hero Academia chapter 401: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 401 is set to be released on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. With All For One having been all but defeated in the previous issue, fans are excited to (hopefully) see All Might finish the job in the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 401 becomes available. Readers do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 401, as well as speculates on what to expect, and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 likely the final or second-to-last chapter in All Might and All For One’s fight

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 401 will be officially released on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, September 24. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, September 25. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 401 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, September 24

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, September 24

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, September 24

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, September 24

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 24

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, September 24

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, September 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, September 25

Chapter 400 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 400 began with a brief focus on Yuga Aoyama and Toru Hagakure, where the latter claimed her Quirk malfunctioned and made her visible due to adrenaline. Aoyama then said they need to get to work on getting rid of Kunieda’s plants, adding that he’ll keep going regardless of his stomach pain from his Quirk since today is his last as a U.A. student.

The chapter then focused on All Might versus All For One, where the former used Quirks inspired by Kyoka Jiro, Minoru Mineta, and Momo Yaoyorozu to restrain the latter. This kept All For One under the laser for the maximum amount of time. The chapter then briefly showed a young boy watching the fight in a foreign country, quietly rooting for All Might despite the fight’s result having no impact on their lives.

Following this, the chapter showed the bike firing the laser exploding, with a very young All For One crawling out while glowing like the baby from the first chapter. He also appeared to have some sort of appendage growing out of his back. However, he then suddenly stopped moving, which was revealed to be the work of Stain licking his blood off nearby debris. The chapter ended with Stain urging a very excited All Might to finish off All For One.

What to expect (speculative)

With All For One all but dead as things currently stand, My Hero Academia chapter 401 will likely take one of two major routes. Both of these will likely be preceded by some sort of flashback from the self-proclaimed Demon Lord. Fans can expect it to focus equally on his origins as a young man at the onset of Quirks, and his former fights with All Might.

From here, My Hero Academia chapter 401 is essentially all but guaranteed to take one of two major directions. The first would unsurprisingly see All Might actually finish off All For One in time, netting him the win (even if he may later die due to his injuries). The second, however, would see All For One somehow override Stain’s Quirk, likely killing All Might as the chapter comes to an end.

