My Hero Academia: Does Mina Ashido like Kirishima? Explored

My Hero Academia, as a manga and anime series, is well-known for its world-building aspects. One of the reasons for this is the sheer number of characters that have been introduced in the show so far. Since it revolves around monsters and villains attempting to terrorize the world, plenty of heroes have been introduced.

Two such heroes are Mina Ashido and Kirishima. They are quite close in the My Hero Academia series and have gone on various missions up until now. Also, despite the series having a rather dark atmosphere, some characters have romantic interests.

Given how close the two characters are, fans seem to be quite interested in one particular question: does Mina Ashido like Kirishima? No, Mina Ashido doesn’t have a romantic interest in Kirishima, as per the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

Exploring Mina Ashido and Kirishima’s relationship in the

My Hero Academia series

As stated earlier, a romantic interest between Mina Ashido and Kirishima was not established in the My Hero Academia. It wasn’t explicitly mentioned by the manga author, either. However, fans were suspicious because of how close they were. Moreover, the nature of their relationship seems rather platonic.

The two characters didn't appear to be spending much time together on screen at first. Kirishima was often seen spending time with his other comrades, Bakugo Katsuki in particular. However, it was later revealed that the two knew each other from middle school. Then, Kirishima was rather timid. Eijiro Kirishima once tried to stop two students from bullying a junior.

However, his attempts failed, and Mina stepped in and resolved the issue with ease. He was quite insecure about the way he was, and watching Mina succeed with ease seemed to bother him at first.

He didn’t like the person he was since he compared himself with her. However, the two became close friends eventually and decided to take the U.A. exam later on. They passed with flying colors, and Kirishima had changed his appearance completely.

He wanted to look like the Crimson Riot and forced himself to become a tougher and braver person. It was a turning point for Kirishima in the My Hero Academia series. Mina was there for him when Kirishima was struggling with his past, and he wanted to say goodbye to his former self.

Kirishima and Mina as seen in the My Hero Academia series (Image via Studio Bones)

Later on in the My Hero Academia series, Kirishima finally had the chance to show his new side. Mina was happy to see that he was changing slowly, but there came a point where Mina’s life was in danger. He managed to save Mina and himself from Gigantomachia.

In conclusion, the two characters do not have any romantic interest in each other, as shown in the anime series. However, they are incredibly close friends who have each other’s backs during the toughest of times.

Their relationship is platonic in nature. They are good friends who help each other grow and battle their biggest fears. While the fanbase would love to see them explore a romantic relationship, the likelihood of that happening is slim.

