My Hero Academia season 6: Studio Bones in hot waters after highlighting Ochako in the second opening

My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2 was recently released, but many fans were disappointed by what they saw. The problem is that they believe Studio Bones favors one particular character.

The first few episodes of season 6 were well received, but not for long. The animation quality had noticeably dropped by the time the anime reached the finale of cour 1.

Fans were particularly disappointed to see Deku versus Shigaraki receive such a poor adaptation, with some even remarking that fanmade animations looked better. Individuals speculated that it was done to save money for the final season, though the stiffness in general and censoring of some fight scenes made little sense.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia.

What is the issue with My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2?

Ochako is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, who is training to become a Pro Hero. She has a great deal to accomplish in the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6.

However, fans believe that her taking up so much screen time in the second opening is completely unfair. Several people will cooperate to save Deku, but it is made to appear that Ochako is the only one who is there for him and that just her presence by his side matters. This effectively negates the role that students like Kacchan, Iida, and others will play.

Compared to the treatment given to Bakugo previously, it appears to be a completely biased move on the part of the creators to try and force the Deku-Ochako ship. Fans have argued that if the creators treated their characters respectfully, Bakugo's sacrifice would not have been handled so shabbily. As a result, seeing Bakugo and Iida completely disregarded once again has enraged many fans.

How have fans reacted on Twitter?

her mimi @greenb0nny @heroaca_anime I see what people meant about BONES messing with the storyline in the op….. omg… that’s……. not right……… 🧐 @heroaca_anime I see what people meant about BONES messing with the storyline in the op….. omg… that’s……. not right……… 🧐

Many fans of mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's work are upset with Studio Bones for spotlighting Ochako as the only character who will bring Deku back. The comments have ranged from mild to aggressive to amusing. Here are some of the Tweets criticizing the studio for its seemingly ridiculous decision-making.

Netizen criticizes studio (Image via Twitter)

ally @myfriendally I LOVED THIS PART AND I WILL NEVER COMPLAIN ABOUT OCHAKO FOCUS BUT IM LAUGHING THAT ITS JUST HER IN THIS BIT OBVIOUSLY FOR LOVE INTEREST REASONS. IIDA AND BAKUGO FOUND DEAD IN A DITCH. I LOVED THIS PART AND I WILL NEVER COMPLAIN ABOUT OCHAKO FOCUS BUT IM LAUGHING THAT ITS JUST HER IN THIS BIT OBVIOUSLY FOR LOVE INTEREST REASONS. IIDA AND BAKUGO FOUND DEAD IN A DITCH. https://t.co/Hsqtliamtc

Many individuals have come out in support of Studio Bones' decision, and some have even explained why the studio chose to go this route.

bonnie @virtubon anyways i’ll defend u always and forever ochako anyways i’ll defend u always and forever ochako https://t.co/hoLAZBoqLD

tøvey💬 @toveyvex I feel like a lot of ppl are misunderstanding this scene in the op a lot. it's not meant replace iida and to show ochako being the one to bring deku back. it's meant to show her comforting him the way she does in the manga. I feel like a lot of ppl are misunderstanding this scene in the op a lot. it's not meant replace iida and to show ochako being the one to bring deku back. it's meant to show her comforting him the way she does in the manga. https://t.co/MrpReXI1Yc

One My Hero Academia fan explained how the opening is in fact manga accurate because Ochako did indeed hold Deku back when he was leaving after the civilians booed him.

Ja-ck @woshi_hoshi @toveyvex



The opening is actually accurate, people are just salty @astruravity in the manga after hearing the civilians screaming not to let Deku back in, Deku turns around and starts leaving, it wasn’t until Ochako held his hand and reassured him that it’ll be ok, that he decided to stay.The opening is actually accurate, people are just salty @toveyvex @astruravity in the manga after hearing the civilians screaming not to let Deku back in, Deku turns around and starts leaving, it wasn’t until Ochako held his hand and reassured him that it’ll be ok, that he decided to stay.The opening is actually accurate, people are just salty

Other Twitter users believe it is petty jealousy at work because the hatred directed at the Studio and character is completely pointless.

amizuband #IMAREALBAKUGOFAN @AMizuband YOTR Kuso 🐰 @MHAKuso2401

Plus WAY too much importance? It was six pages So was Iida’s but I’m not complaining and crying because it’s still coming and will be properly emphasized in the anime as it shouldPlus WAY too much importance? It was six pages twitter.com/EriCheri3/stat… So was Iida’s but I’m not complaining and crying because it’s still coming and will be properly emphasized in the anime as it should Plus WAY too much importance? It was six pages twitter.com/EriCheri3/stat… Bakugo stans when Ochako get 1.73 seconds of screentime. (It’s an anime opening) twitter.com/mhakuso2401/st… Bakugo stans when Ochako get 1.73 seconds of screentime. (It’s an anime opening) twitter.com/mhakuso2401/st… https://t.co/BkfkKBsUYY

Gambit @GambitXIII "Bones pushes Uraraka onto Deku more than Horikoshi does" meanwhile Horikoshi makes promo art like this lmao "Bones pushes Uraraka onto Deku more than Horikoshi does" meanwhile Horikoshi makes promo art like this lmao https://t.co/hn9306eLu0

But, as this next Twitter user points out, everyone deserves to share screen time because they are equally important to the next part.

Neko @BureizuNeko @toveyvex Ppl are not upset that Ochako is shown here, its the fact that his other classmates, mainly Iida & Bkg are NOT. Cos these 3 were key to his rescue & placing importance on only 1 is misleading. Esp cos this is a carbon copy of the Iida scene. She doesnt even have her pinky out @toveyvex Ppl are not upset that Ochako is shown here, its the fact that his other classmates, mainly Iida & Bkg are NOT. Cos these 3 were key to his rescue & placing importance on only 1 is misleading. Esp cos this is a carbon copy of the Iida scene. She doesnt even have her pinky out https://t.co/NdWOkOm2Bp

Final thoughts

While Studio Bones chose not to feature characters such as Iida and Bakugo in My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2, this does not automatically imply that the same will be done in episodes. Fans should therefore wait and see how it turns out. Despite the hatred, there is still a lot of excitement for the next installment, particularly for Ochako's speech, which will be animated.

Poll : 0 votes