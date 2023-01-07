My Hero Academia season 6: Studio Bones in hot waters after highlighting Ochako in the second opening

My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2 was recently released, but many fans were disappointed by what they saw. The problem is that they believe Studio Bones favors one particular character.
The first few episodes of season 6 were well received, but not for long. The animation quality had noticeably dropped by the time the anime reached the finale of cour 1.
Fans were particularly disappointed to see Deku versus Shigaraki receive such a poor adaptation, with some even remarking that fanmade animations looked better. Individuals speculated that it was done to save money for the final season, though the stiffness in general and censoring of some fight scenes made little sense.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia.
What is the issue with My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2?
Ochako is a student in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, who is training to become a Pro Hero. She has a great deal to accomplish in the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6.
However, fans believe that her taking up so much screen time in the second opening is completely unfair. Several people will cooperate to save Deku, but it is made to appear that Ochako is the only one who is there for him and that just her presence by his side matters. This effectively negates the role that students like Kacchan, Iida, and others will play.
Compared to the treatment given to Bakugo previously, it appears to be a completely biased move on the part of the creators to try and force the Deku-Ochako ship. Fans have argued that if the creators treated their characters respectfully, Bakugo's sacrifice would not have been handled so shabbily. As a result, seeing Bakugo and Iida completely disregarded once again has enraged many fans.
How have fans reacted on Twitter?
Many fans of mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's work are upset with Studio Bones for spotlighting Ochako as the only character who will bring Deku back. The comments have ranged from mild to aggressive to amusing. Here are some of the Tweets criticizing the studio for its seemingly ridiculous decision-making.
Many individuals have come out in support of Studio Bones' decision, and some have even explained why the studio chose to go this route.
One My Hero Academia fan explained how the opening is in fact manga accurate because Ochako did indeed hold Deku back when he was leaving after the civilians booed him.
Other Twitter users believe it is petty jealousy at work because the hatred directed at the Studio and character is completely pointless.
But, as this next Twitter user points out, everyone deserves to share screen time because they are equally important to the next part.
Final thoughts
While Studio Bones chose not to feature characters such as Iida and Bakugo in My Hero Academia season 6 opening 2, this does not automatically imply that the same will be done in episodes. Fans should therefore wait and see how it turns out. Despite the hatred, there is still a lot of excitement for the next installment, particularly for Ochako's speech, which will be animated.