My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 preview and what to expect

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, animation studio BONES finally revealed the preview for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15. The episode titled, 'Butterfly Effect,' is set to be released on Saturday, August 31, 2024. It will be available to watch worldwide on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Spinner and other heteromorphs charge at the central hospital to get Kurogiri back. While the number of heteromorphs was too huge, Shoji, Koda, and other heroes valiantly fought back against them. Unfortunately, Spinner and others managed to infiltrate the hospital.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

Present Mic will try stopping Spinner in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15

Present Mic as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 preview (Image via BONES)

As seen in the previous episode, after his fight with Shoji, Spinner invaded the Central Hospital to get Kurogiri back. However, he was not alone as hundreds and thousands of heteromorphs charged inside the hospital with him. But unlike the hero operation at Jaku, the heteromorphs hadn't cleared out the patients beforehand, Hence, as evident from the preview, the hospital staff is set to try and put a stop to Spinner and the heteromorphs.

Trending

Fortunately, they would not be alone as Present Mic will also head into the hospital to protect the patients and stop Spinner. While Kurogiri was once his friend Oboro Shirakumo, he could not allow him to wake up again.

Present Mic's past with Oboro Shirakumo will be revealed in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15

Kurogiri as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 preview (Image via BONES)

As fans would know by now, Kurogiri is a Nomu created by Doctor Kyudai Garaki by making use of Oboro Shirakumo's corpse. Oboro was once a U.A. High School student and was best friends with Hizashi Yamada and Shota Aizawa. The three friends were together labeled the Three Dumbingos.

Evidently, the three friends shared a strong bond with each other. The anime will seemingly revisit their friendship in the upcoming episode with a series of flashbacks centered on Shirakumo and Kurogiri. These scenes could also be part of some build-up for a big Present Mic scene.

Dabi might make his return in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15

Shoto Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 15 preview (Image via BONES)

As fans must have seen in one of the previous episodes, despite Dabi's loss against his younger brother Shoto Todoroki, he wasn't out of the picture. Following his defeat, he began emitting blue flames, engulfing everything that surrounded him.

The anime will seemingly switch back to this development as Shoto Todoroki will again be left with the task of defeating his brother once and for all. That said, the preview images could also serve as a deception for fans as Shoto and Dabi shown in the preview might be part of a series of scene switches to give fans an update on everyone's battles.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback