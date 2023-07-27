Naruto: 10 characters who would've been a better partner than Hinata

If you are a true Naruto fan, it's impossible not to admire his immense strength and the significant character development he undergoes throughout the series. However, there's always been a bit of a divide among fans when it comes to his love life, particularly his pairing with Hinata. Have you ever wondered who else would have been the perfect match for our favorite ninja?

Several characters from Naruto's story could have been potentially great matches for him, including those who would have helped him focus on his goal or whose personality complemented his unique sense of humor and nature.

10 characters who would've been a better partner than Hinata for Naruto

1) Yugito

Yugito - 2 tail jinchuriki (Image via Reddit)

Being Jinchuriki, Naruto and Yugito both possess immense power, and their union can create an exceptional force within the ninja world. It is highly likely that Yugito's fiery and strong-willed nature will complement his unique antics.

Yugito Nii's determination and her ability to inspire others could make her a great partner for him. Her understanding of the burdens of being a Jinchuriki would have allowed her to offer him the emotional support he needed during challenging times.

2) Karui

Karui from cloud village (Image via Wiki Fandom)

Karui and Naruto share a somewhat similar background as formidable warriors from different villages. They both possess strong personalities and fierce fighting styles that rank them among the most powerful and respected ninjas in their respective villages.

This shared trait is expected to create a sense of understanding and connection between the two, as they both have experienced the hardships and sacrifices that come with such a lifestyle.

3) Ino

Ino - the strongest kunoichi (Image via Wiki Fandom)

Ino Yamanaka, a skilled kunoichi from the Hidden Leaf Village, specializes in sensory jutsu. She also has an assertive and bold personality that may complement Naruto's own headstrong nature.

Ino's ability to sense the emotions and intentions of others might provide valuable insights to him during his battles. Her critical thinking skills and strategic mindset can complement his fearless nature, making them a formidable team both on and off the battlefield.

4) Karin

Karin from Uzumaki clan (Image via Wiki Fandom)

A skilled medical ninja and former member of Akatsuki, Karin possesses a fiery temper that matches Naruto's own passionate nature. She was close to the Uzumaki clan, and her knowledge of his mother can create a deep bond between them.

Given their shared history of pain and struggle, Naruto and Karin might be able to understand and support each other on a deeper level, building a relationship based on mutual respect. Moreover, their bond is likely to be strengthened by their ability to work together seamlessly, utilizing Karin's expertise in medical ninjutsu and Naruto's raw power to overcome any obstacle.

5) Matsuri

Matsuri from the Sand Village (Image via Wiki Fandom)

Matsuri's caring and supportive nature towards Naruto has been evident throughout the series, which is also reminiscent of Hinata's unwavering affection for him.

Like Hinata, Matsuri exhibits quiet and respectful behavior, which is why it is likely for her to treat him with kindness and admiration. Matsuri's nurturing nature and fangirl personality makes her an ideal match for him.

6) Kurotsuchi

Powerful Kage (Image via Wiki Fandom) The jinchuriki of the Seven-Tails (Image via Wiki Fandom)

Serving as the two most powerful kage in the Shinobi Union, Kurotsuchi, the Fourth Tsuchikage of the Hidden Stone Village, and Naruto would make an exceptional power couple, displaying a united front in their commitment to safeguarding their respective villages and promoting peace among the nations.

Their shared commitment to the well-being of their respective villages can make them formidable allies. Together, they will be able to lead their people with strength while ensuring the safety of their villages for generations to come.

7) Fuu

The jinchuriki of the Seven-Tails (Image via Wiki Fandom)

Fuu, the uncaptured Jinchuriki, possesses a carefree and playful personality that closely resembles Naruto's own mischievous nature. The two are therefore likely to perfectly complement each other, venturing on chaos-filled and fun adventures that will keep the village on its toes.

Sharing similar backgrounds as Jinchuriki, they are expected to share an understanding of each other's struggles and the weight they carry as individuals.

8) Temari

Tenmari (Image via Wiki Fandom)

She is known for her strategic thinking and tactical prowess, which may be of use especially to help Naruto mature and focus on reaching his goals.

Moreover, her guidance and motivation, much like how she supports and guides Shikamaru, can have a profound impact on his growth as a shinobi and as an individual.

9) Tenten

Tenten from Team three (Image via Pierrot animation studios)

Tenten's pragmatic and insightful nature makes her an excellent partner for the protagonist. As a weapons specialist, she has a unique perspective on battle techniques and strategies.

Tenten's skill set and knowledge will allow her to support and advise the ninja throughout his training and adventures. She can also help him bring out his strengths and discover new possibilities as a ninja.

10) Sasuke

Sasuke - Uchiha Clan (Image via Pierrot animation studios)

Throughout their journey, Naruto and Sasuke had developed a tight bond, and fans shipped them for the same, although, unfortunately, this pairing didn't make it to the screen.

They faced numerous challenges together, starting with passing a test against Kakashi, followed by completing small missions like rescuing a kitty and escorting a bridge builder. Although their relationship didn't end up as fans hoped, their shared history and intense battles did leave a lasting impact. Thus, many fans continue to believe that they would have made the ideal pair in the series.

Hinata's reserved nature and admiration for Naruto undoubtedly makes her a natural choice as his wife. Yet, considering the numerous rich and beautiful relationships that the protagonist developed in the course of his journey, fans continue to ship him with other characters who share a deep bond with the ninja.

