Naruto: Can Sakura beat Hinata in a fight?

The Naruto series has introduced a huge array of characters since its inception over a decade ago. So, it is no surprise that a good number of kunoichis are extremely strong and have made their mark in the series.

Two of the most popular kunoichis in the narrative are Sakura and Hinata. These characters, ever since the Shippuden era, have been compared and contrasted. They have been featured in numerous verse battles and discussions that have taken place on numerous forums.

The age-old question seems to pop every now and then, and that revolves around the winner from this possible matchup. Let’s take a look at some of their abilities in the Naruto series to gauge their overall skill and determine the defacto winner of this battle.

Naruto: Who would win if Sakura and Hinata fought against each other

Hinata is a strong kunoichi who hails from the Hyuga clan and therefore specializes in taijutsu. Her Byakugan doujutsu is an ocular jutsu that allows her to view an opponent's chakra network and vital chakra points.

Her specialty, the Gentle Fist, is a technique that allows her to strike vital chakra points and shut off the entire system. While this is a great technique in the Naruto series, there are a few who can withstand the hits depending on their chakra levels and endurance.

Bonamize 🌊🌙 @bonamize Rant thread about Hinata and her general role in the story (anime like manga) Rant thread about Hinata and her general role in the story (anime like manga) https://t.co/AtcRslQ2Pg

Sakura, on the other hand, also utilizes taijutsu when fighting. Her specialty lies in medical jutsu and therefore, her chakra control is impeccable. Sakura's raw strength was comparable to Tsunade’s before the Fourth Great Shinobi World War arc in Naruto Shippuden.

However, she surpassed her master in strength and skill with the official databook suggesting that Sakura was on par with her teammates in Naruto: The Final movie.

Sakura Chart @SakuraChart “I wanted to become strong. I didn’t want to always be staring at Naruto and your father’s backs. I wanted to walk alongside them.” — Sakura Uchiha



Those who said Sakura learned medical ninjutsu only because of Sasuke are now quiet 🤪 “I wanted to become strong. I didn’t want to always be staring at Naruto and your father’s backs. I wanted to walk alongside them.” — Sakura UchihaThose who said Sakura learned medical ninjutsu only because of Sasuke are now quiet 🤪 https://t.co/vwTcAgiO5v

She also unlocked the Hundred Healings jutsu, which imbues her with a short period of invincibility. This allows her to withstand Hinata’s attacks. Sakura would be able to easily overpower her using her raw strength and speed.

In summation, she would be able to beat Hinata who doesn’t really have any feats post Shippuden. Hinata is yet another result of Kishimoto’s poor writing and she didn’t really grow much during the course of the series.

The winner of this matchup is quite clear since Sakura is more than capable of defeating Hinata in a high stakes combat scenario.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul