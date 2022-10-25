Naruto fandom's new obsession is Boruto and Sarada's imaginary son, Saruto

In a recent yet uncanny development out of the Naruto fandom, Boruto and Sarada's imaginary child Saruto took over social media. A blonde-haired boy with the features of both shinobi seems to have become the Boruto fandom's new obsession.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share visuals of the new shinobi, even comparing him to his father and grandfather.

Romantic pairings in Naruto were evident throughout the show as some relationships were built and blossomed at the end, while others were a bit unexpected but welcomed nonetheless. Naruto and Hinata, Shikamaru and Temari, Sai and Ino, and Sasuke and Sakura were the ones fans saw from a mile away. But pairings such as Choji and Karui turned out to be a surprise.

KamikazeXD



It's crazy how Saruto is already better than Boruto & Naruto in everyway shape or form, Pinnacle of shonen, masterful storytelling, peak characters, impeccable sound design, godly theme

Similarly, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a few pairings seem evident. But even so, it is still too early to say anything for sure. Boruto might end up with Sumire (or maybe even Sarada?), and Chocho looks to have something for Mitsuki, given that the relationship they share has undergone some development.

If Saruto has million number of fans I am one of them. If Saruto has ten fans I am one of them. If Saruto has only one fans that is me. If Saruto has no fans, that means I am no longer on earth. If the world isnt love Saruto, I am against the world.

However, if we focus only on the two members of the new Team 7, what would their child be like?

Naruto fandom goes bananas over Boruto and Sarada's son, Saruto

Boruto Raiden



Sasuke as a grandpa would be the funniest thing to see ngl. Imagine kid Saruto doing something like this spending quality time with his grandpa while boruto and sarada are away for work

At the moment, it is very uncertain whether Boruto Uzumaki will end up with Sarada Uchiha. There is only strong speculation that the two have taken a secret liking to each other and thus developed crushes. However, our knowledge of Masashi Kishimoto's mythos permits certain conclusions about Boruto and Sarada's son and his abilities.

The Uzumaki are known for their massive chakra reserves, and the Uchiha are a clan that seem to produce nothing but geniuses, again with considerably large chakra reserves. Their respective descendants, Naruto and Sasuke, are the most powerful shinobi. Moving on, the Hyuga have a different level of chakra manipulation.

Narugod1 (NG)



Cant wait to see the first Episode. How do you guys believe Boruto will be as Saruto's Father?

Boruto's mother, Hinata, is the Byakugan princess. On the other hand, Sarada's mother, Sakura, stands as the most powerful kunoichi in the series. Thus, putting them together, Boruto and Sarada's son Saruto would embody the three strongest clans merging - Uzumaki, Uchiha, and Hyuga.

Saruto would undoubtedly be the strongest character in the series. With the blood of an Uzumaki, a Hyuga, and an Uchiha, he would probably be the perfect being. Combining the abilities of his grandparents and parents (the full extent of which is yet to be seen), Saruto would be truly unstoppable.

MMSHK

Pretty sure it's Boruto's best moment when he holds his baby Saruto in his arms. Boruto is the best dad

Boruto and Sarada's son would possess an enormous chakra reserve (credit to his grandfather, Naruto). He would also probably be excellent at healing ninjutsu (credit to his grandmother, Sakura).

He would likely know many of the most powerful techniques and moves (credit to his grandfather, Sasuke). Lastly, he would be born with unique chakra-manipulation skills (credit to his grandmother, Hinata).

Needless to say, he would take after his parents in terms of genius skill and unparalleled ability. The full extent of Boruto and Sarada's abilities still needs to be discovered, so at the moment, there is no ceiling on what they might achieve. Hence, Saruto's abilities would be near unthinkable.

