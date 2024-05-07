Naruto fans may have misunderstood Kishimoto's writing for the most hated Sakura scene

Naruto has had a lot of memorable moments throughout the years but very few are as controversial as the Sakura scene where she lies to Naruto about her feelings for him to prevent him from chasing after Sasuke. This scene is widely criticized by fans because it undermines Sakura's character and damages her long-standing relationship with Naruto.

While fans may not appreciate Sakura's actions, it's worth examining author Masashi Kishimoto's intentions behind the scenes to understand its significance.

Explaining the meaning of the infamous Sakura scene in the Naruto series

Sakura's confession to Naruto before the Five Kage Summit, following the events of the Pain arc, left many fans standing their ground regarding their dislike for her. The decision to deceive him to keep him away from Sasuke, whom she felt compelled to handle herself, was handled in a very poor manner by the kunoichi.

While some view this as character assassination by Kishimoto, there is an argument to be made that the author wanted to highlight Sakura's immaturity. Despite her growing ninja skills, Sakura still had much to learn about human relationships, making this a pivotal moment for her development.

Sakura's action likely stemmed from desperation and a misunderstanding of her friend's bond with Sasuke, thus leading to the familiar outcome. However, Kishimoto's decision to portray Sakura as irritating and well-intentioned adds depths and dimensions to her character, rather than simply someone who's shrewd or thoughtful.

A counterpoint to this scene

While Kishimoto likely intended to depict Sakura in a negative light during this scene to underscore her immaturity and strengthen Naruto's bond with Sasuke, there's a valid counterargument to consider.

In this particular moment, Sakura is portrayed as manipulative, attempting to control the protagonist through romantic feelings rather than offering other explanations. This decision undermines Naruto's genuine romantic feelings for her, which were established earlier in the series, thus making some fans feel that she was playing with someone she was close to.

Final thoughts

This Sakura scene is one of the most infamous in the entirety of the series, affecting the character's popularity for years to come. And while it seems that Kishimoto wanted to portray her as an immature person at the moment, the execution perhaps wasn't the best.

