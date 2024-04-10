Naruto's obsession was much worse than Sakura and Sasuke proved it all along

Naruto is an anime series that shows it is never too late to help a friend who has started going on the wrong path. Sasuke Uchiha became the prime example of this, but fortunately, Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist, became the reason for his redemption after the latter saved the former.

Besides Naruto, there was another person who also cared for Sasuke and wanted him back, but it could be argued that the person didn't have the guts nor the power to bring Uchiha back. This person was Sakura Haruno, who later became the wife of Sasuke and gave birth to their only daughter, Sarada Uchiha.

Sakura's obsession with Sasuke could hardly be considered a childhood crush as compared to Naruto, as it forced Sasuke to return to the Hidden Leaf Village and help him as an ally.

Exploring why Sakura's obsession with Sasuke was nowhere near Naruto

Team 7 as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki was the protagonist of the series whereas Sasuke Uchiha was the deuteragonist. The former was introduced during the first episode and the latter arrived in the second one. They were part of Team 7 with the teacher Kakashi Hatake, the copy ninja, and a third teammate, Sakura Haruno.

From the start of the series, the protagonist and Sasuke developed a rivalry and expressed their desire to fight against one another. On the other hand, Sakura developed a crush on Sasuke due to his looks and always wanted some time alone with him.

The rivalry between the Naruto and Sasuke continued until the Chunin Exams but unfortunately, they didn't get to face off against one another as Orochimaru raided during the exams. Some time after, Itachi also raided the village and Sasuke got caught up as collateral damage during his invasion.

Sasuke (left) and Sakura (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After he woke up in the hospital, Sakura hugged him while the Naruto watched both of them. Sasuke immediately challenged the protagonist to a fight. After realizing Naruto's attack had a bigger impact than his, he decided to leave the village and follow Orochimaru to achieve power. Before this, Sakura begged Sasuke to not leave the village but he paid no heed to her.

Naruto became adamant about bringing Sasuke back and also promised it to Sakura who was just looking for someone to help her. This was followed by the timeskip where all three of them became closer and Naruto's obsession with Sasuke even grew stronger.

After this, the three crossed paths more than once, and Sakura displayed very confused behavior against Sasuke. She made up her mind to kill him, even though she loved her since childhood.

Moreover, Sakura tried to give up her love for Sasuke and confessed to the protagonist to stop this chase. This could have made it obvious that her obsession with Sasuke was just a mere crush that didn't reach fruition in the series.

Sasuke (left) and the protagonist (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

On the other hand, Naruto continued with his mission of bringing Sasuke back even if it meant hurting himself, giving up on his love (Sakura) and so much more.

In the end, Sasuke was brought back to the Hidden Leaf Village because of Naruto's true obsession with the former. The protagonist suppressed his emotions for Saruka and continued to pursue Sasuke until he returned. So, Naruto's obsession with Sasuke could be much worse than Sakura's.

