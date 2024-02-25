Fans have no faith in Naruto Live Action film (& they might be right)

The Naruto Live Action film has been the talk of the Internet ever since it was announced recently. That said, the majority of the fans of the popular series were highly skeptical upon hearing the news, given the poor track record of the success of live-action anime adaptations in the past few years.

Over the years, there have been an increasing number of anime series that are getting adapted into live-action movies or TV shows, such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, Death Note, and Yu Yu Hakusho, to name a few.

However, all these adaptations have been incredibly hit-or-miss, causing a great deal of disappointment among the fans. As such, fans of Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus are not holding on to any hopes for the Naruto Live Action film.

The announcement of a Naruto Live Action film was not received well by fans

A Naruto Live Action film was recently confirmed to be in the works at Lionsgate, with Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings movie, confirmed to write and direct. Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that series creator Masashi Kishimoto will help oversee the making of the film and has already met with Cretton to discuss it.

The involvement of Kishimoto should have inspired a faint ray of hope for the fans that things would certainly go differently for the Naruto Live Action film. However, that has not been the case.

Over the years, anime fans have been constantly disappointed whenever it came to a live-action adaptation of their favorite anime series. The live-action movies of Dragon Ball, Death Note, and Avatar: The Last Airbender (2010) failed miserably to capture the essence of the series they were based upon.

Thereby, the majority of Naruto fans are barely looking forward to seeing their favorite anime get adapted to the big screens. That said, things may not be that bleak for the Naruto Live Action film, after considering the recent successes of the live action adaptations of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender (2024), with the latter being a huge improvement over its predecessor.

Fans are divided over their opinion on the announcement of a Naruto Live Action film

As expected, fans of the classic Naruto series were shocked to hear the announcement of a live action film of their beloved anime and immediately expressed their fears regarding it. While this response isn't a surprise to many, it should be noted that not all live-action adaptations fail to live up to expectations.

The recent adaptations of popular series such as One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho have revitalized a faint ray of hope among fans that things are changing for the better for live-action anime adaptations.

As such, not all fans are expressing their disappointments over the news of the live-action adaptation of Naruto, especially since Masashi Kishimoto is seemingly involved in the making of the film. Therefore, it is certainly unnecessary to instantly downplay the film right after it is announced.

Final Thoughts

While fans may be right to be skeptical about the Naruto Live Action film, they shouldn't abandon all hopes right at the moment. As evident from past live-action anime adaptations, there is always a chance that it may end up surpassing all expectations and proving to be a faithful adaptation of the beloved series.

