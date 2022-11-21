Naruto fans roast Luffy's aficionados as Sasuke Retsuden overtakes One Piece manga

With just three chapters out, Sasuke Retsuden continues to soar up the rankings. Earlier, it had overtaken Boruto on its release date and later crossed Dragon Ball Super with over a million reads.

Now, a month or so later, it has surpassed one of the Big Three, One Piece, as well.

This just goes to show the kind of superiority the Naruto series still has. Its spin-offs have always been highly popular among the community and the success of Sasuke Retsuden stands as a testament to that.

Luffy fans blush as Sasuke Retsuden overtakes One Piece manga

JayD.🍥 @JaydisHIM Another W for the naruto fandom, Boruto and shibai have been trending on twitter and tik tok for the past two days and the announcement next month? we gonna be eating good next year Another W for the naruto fandom, Boruto and shibai have been trending on twitter and tik tok for the past two days and the announcement next month? we gonna be eating good next year😤 https://t.co/zoqQjnLPIK

With One Piece releasing its 1067th chapter on Sunday and Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 arriving a day prior, the latter still managed to outdo the former. These rankings are available on Shueish's MangaPlus website.

MangaPlus is a free service that allows viewers access to the first and latest three chapters in a series. It also makes visible the popularity of various series on their site.

Zacky @Zackyandreanoo ATTENTION Sasuke Retsuden's manga has officially surpassed One Piece's views on Manga Plus, ranking in the top 2. Haters keep claiming that it's fanfic, but the fanfic in question is much more popular than canon manga like Boruto, BNH and now OP. Have a good night panda lol ATTENTIONSasuke Retsuden's manga has officially surpassed One Piece's views on Manga Plus, ranking in the top 2. Haters keep claiming that it's fanfic, but the fanfic in question is much more popular than canon manga like Boruto, BNH and now OP. Have a good night panda lol 🚨ATTENTION🚨Sasuke Retsuden's manga has officially surpassed One Piece's views on Manga Plus, ranking in the top 2. Haters keep claiming that it's fanfic, but the fanfic in question is much more popular than canon manga like Boruto, BNH and now OP. Have a good night panda lol

Word was that the rankings might change with Eichiro Oda's series tipped to cross Jun Esaka's after the release of chapter 1067.

However, the Uchiha stood tall and conquered even the Straw Hats as it maintained its second position, sitting below Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man.

Zain Rushdy @ZainRushdy Damn Sasuke Retsuden passed One Piece even after the recent chapters Damn Sasuke Retsuden passed One Piece even after the recent chapters 👀 https://t.co/BATTU5Ug84

A part of its success can likely be attributed to the events taking place in the series’ third chapter. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 witnessed Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno reunite.

This was a much-awaited moment and was incredibly popular among fans and readers. Not unusual, this began to heavily trend on Twitter in the hours following its release.

Noticing and adding on to this fast emerging trend online, more viewers began to flock to the release of the issue. Shueisha's MangaPlus website offers free access to the three latest chapters. Thus, they were further encouraged to boost the Uchiha's numbers.

The story so far

Sasuke gently poking Sakura's forehead, the gesture standing as a sign of affection even though he couldn't be with at all times (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Uchiha was successful in infiltrating the Tatar Observatory. On the first day, he grabbed Director Zansul's attention when he downed a number of attacking inmates. Such a deed put him on the radar of the director thereafter.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3 saw Sasuke targeted by guards, most likely on Zansul's order. Later that night, he snuck out of his cell after swiping a cloth pass from a patrolling guard. While making his way through the prison, he encountered another dinosaur and sustained injuries in an attempt to subdue it.

Sakura Uchiha as seen in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nonetheless, Sakura came to his rescue, posing as the prison's nurse. She had come with information regarding a change in the mission.

Back at the Leaf, Kakashi had found a book which spoke of the Sage of Six Paths's illness and his time at the Tatar Observatory which helped cure him. The new mission was to locate the "Map of Heaven" and retrieve the "Ultra Particles".

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes