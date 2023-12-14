Naruto: Is Sasuke stronger without his Curse Mark in Naruto? Explored

Naruto, as the protagonist of the series, always had a steady growth in the story, which was often paired with the development of his friend and rival, Sasuke Uchiha. There is no denying that they are the main driving forces of the series, and there have been points where one was stronger than the other, although it often varied.

Furthermore, during the first part of Naruto, it seemed like Sasuke had the upper hand over the young Uzumaki during the bulk of the story, at least based on natural skill and talent.

However, when taking into account different plot points in the story, there is an argument to be made that Sasuke wouldn't have defeated him without his Curse Mark.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Explaining why Naruto was stronger than Sasuke without the latter's Curse Mark before the time skip

Naruto becoming stronger than Sasuke is one of the most important plot points in the first part of the series, with author Masashi Kishimoto showing in different ways that the Uzumaki is stronger than the Uchiha without the latter using the Curse Mark.

This is first shown during the Chunin Exams arc where Sasuke couldn't defeat Gaara as the latter was unleashing his Jinchuriki powers, and the protagonist did manage to defeat him.

Another example of this was during the Tsunade arc, where the main character learned the Rasengan from Jiraiya, which was stated to be stronger than the Chidori Kakashi taught Sasuke.

This was further emphasized when the two characters faced each other at the top of the hospital, and Naruto's Rasengan had caused greater damage than Sasuke's Chidori, much to the latter's frustration.

Their final battle before the time skip, at the Valley of the End, shows clearly how Sasuke needed the boost of the Curse Mark in order to keep up in the battle.

There is a strong argument to be made that he would have been defeated if he didn't have the Curse Mark, so that confirms that he was weaker at the time.

The decline of Sasuke's character

Sasuke over the years in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Most Naruto fans agree that Sasuke was a well-written character during the first portion of the series but also tend to agree that he suffered a steady decline in Shippuden.

While he started strong when making his comeback and his development made sense with the events that took place in the story, there is no denying that Itachi's death and the truth about his actions shaped his little brother the wrong way.

It seems that author Masashi Kishimoto had two ideas with Sasuke that were conflicting with one another: making him an antagonist and also keeping him as an antihero of sorts.

This is why the character continues to go back and forward with his motivations after Itachi's death, making him quite underwhelming at times and making a lot of readers and viewers lose engagement with his actions.

This was further emphasized by his decision to join Team 7 in their fight against Madara (and later, Kaguya), only to then turn against them once again, attempt to kill Sakura, and battle Naruto to death.

It all seemed so forced and made the character suffer during the remaining portion of the story.

Final thoughts

It could be argued that Sasuke, without the Curse Mark, was weaker than Naruto since the latter's fight against Neji Hyuga in the Chunin Exams arc. However, by the time they fight at the top of the hospital, the story is already confirming that the Uzumaki is stronger than the Uchiha.