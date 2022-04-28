Naruto: 10 strongest Cursed Seal Jutsu users, ranked

Cursed Seal Techniques, also known as juinjutsu, have been used since the original Naruto anime. They are a type of Jutsu that allows for a person to be brought under the control of another.

The seals are applied to the target's body and are hard to get rid of once they are on. However, the exact methodology for how juinjutsu works is a well-kept secret, and only some of the smartest and most skilled Shinobi are capable of creating them.

10 of the strongest cursed seal users in Naruto include Sasuke Uchiha, Orochimaru, and more

1) Naruto Uzumaki

The Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, is easily the strongest juinjutsu user on this list. Though he did not use many Cursed seal techniques, he used a powerful one against Madara towards the end of Shippuden.

Naruto using his juinjutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While fighting Madara, Naruto used the Sage Art: Magnet Release Rasengan. This powerful Jutsu combines the power of Hagoromo, the Sage of Six Paths, Naruto's Rasengan, and Shukaku's Magnet Release. He forms a Rasengan within Shukaku's cursed seals, and this makes it a juinjutsu.

Sage Art: Magnet Release Rasengan is used the same way as a regular Rasengan, but when it makes contact with the target, it transfers the cursed seal to the target, locking them in place.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as he appears during Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke has been Naruto's strongest rival ever since the beginning of the anime. In the original Naruto anime, Sasuke chose to defect from Konoha in search of more power. He was bitten by Orochimaru during the Chunin Exams and obtained the Cursed Seal of Heaven. His fight with Gaara was interrupted by Orochimaru, and he was kidnapped by the Sound Four and sent to Otogakure.

Orochimaru granted Sasuke the Cursed Seal of Heaven in his search for more power. The seal has three tomoe, giving it a similar appearance to the Sharingan. Sasuke received a boost in chakra and physical strength.

When the first level was activated, a pattern resembling black flames spread across the left side of Sasuke's skin and sometimes covered his entire body. The next level up is the second level, and that caused Sasuke to have a complete body transformation. His skin became darker, and his hair turned gray. Sasuke also developed a large set of claw-like wings that protruded from his back. In fact, when Sasuke activated the second level, he was able to easily compete with Naruto's one-tailed form.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha was one of the final villains in Naruto Shippuden and Hashirama's lifelong rival. Everyone knows he was a master of the Sharingan and Rinnegan, Fire Release, and Taijutsu. However, he was also proficient in using juinjutsu. One of the Cursed seal techniques Madara was shown using throughout the series is the Forbidden Individual Curse Tag.

The Forbidden Individual Curse Tag as it appears in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Forbidden Individual Curse Tag is placed directly on the target's heart and is used to prevent them from taking their life or removing the seal themselves. It essentially acts as a safety measure. Madara used it on Obito so that he would not be able to go against his plans by sacrificing himself. However, if an outside source were to strike the heart directly, the cursed seal could be destroyed, but this carries immense risk to the target.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito as he appears during the War Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since he was a kid, Madara has trained and manipulated Obito into following his commands. As a result, many of the techniques that Madara knows Obito also knows. This stays true for the entire series besides Obito using his Sharingan ability, Kamui.

Obito using the Demonic Statue Chains in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Demonic Statue Chains are an ability stemming from the Rinnegan's Outer path. Users can manipulate their chakra into a set of unbreakable chains that bind anyone they touch. Due to the immensely powerful cursed seal they have, the chains are capable of even binding and suppressing the power of the Tailed Beasts.

5) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is the most cunning and crafty character in Naruto, but he is also very knowledgeable. He spends his time researching various aspects of the Naruto world in hopes of reaching immortality. As a result of his research, Orochimaru has also become a master at using cursed seals. His main cursed seals, the Cursed Seal of Heaven and the Cursed Seal of Earth, are some of the most powerful in the entire series.

The Cursed Seal of Earth was used on Kimimaro and is the counterpart to the Cursed Seal of Heaven. This allowed Kimimaro to (like Sasuke) gain an immense boost in chakra, physical strength, and ninjutsu skills.

When the seal was first activated, Kimimaro had black lines appear all throughout his body. Then, with the activation of the second level, Kimimaro underwent a full body transformation. Large bones protruded from his back, and his skin became dark. His facial features changed drastically as well.

6) Gaara

Gaara was once the most powerful genin in the entire series. His unique Sand Release nature type is incredibly flexible and can be used for both offense and defense. Gaara uses Sand Release to perform a powerful juinjutsu known as the Desert Layered Imperial Funeral Seal.

The Desert Layered Imperial Funeral Seal as it appears in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Desert Layered Imperial Funeral Seal, also known as the Grand Sand Mausoleum Seal, uses sand to completely cover and overwhelm the target. The user then compresses the various layers of sand, transforming the pile into a large, heavy pyramid. It takes immense power to break out of this seal once it is successfully performed.

7) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura was the leader of Root and one of the most hated characters in the series. He was proficient in various types of Jutsus, with cursed seals being some of his most used. During his career as a Shinobi, Danzo seemed to favor the Cursed Tongue Extraction Seal and the Self-Cursing Seal.

Cursed Tongue Extraction Seal

Sai with the Cursed Tongue Extraction Seal (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo used the Cursed Tongue Extraction Seal only on members of the Anbu subgroup Root. The juinjutsu prevented these select shinobi from ever sharing information with an enemy organization if they were to be captured. When people with this cursed seal try to talk about anything concerning Danzo or Root, they will become paralyzed and unable to move or speak.

Self-Cursing Seal

Sasuke affected by the Self-Cursing Seal during his fight with Danzo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo sneakily applied this juinjutsu onto Sasuke during their battle. Once it is activated, the cursed seal paralyzes the target, preventing them from being able to fight back. However, if the target creates a strong enough release of chakra, they will be able to break out of the cursed seal with sheer force of will.

8) Hiashi Hyuga

Hiashi Hyuga is the head of the Hyuga Clan and was once the greatest Gentle Fist user in the series, but his daughter, Hinata Hyuga, has since surpassed him following the events of Shippuden. Hiashi is shown using only one form of juinjutsu throughout the series, the Caged Bird Cursed Seal.

This cursed seal was performed on members of the Hyuga branch family to keep the secrets of the Byakugan safe. When members of the branch family die, their Byakugan will be sealed, preventing their dojutsu from being used by non-Hyugas. It was also occasionally used as a form of punishment. The intense pain brought upon by being inflicted with this cursed seal was so intense it deterred branch family members from disobeying orders.

9) Shin Uchiha

Shin Uchiha as he appears in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite using the Uchiha name, Shin Uchiha is not a member of the Uchiha Clan. He held a deep admiration for Itachi and decided to adopt the last name after escaping from Orochimaru's lab. Shin uses a cursed seal technique known as the Object Manipulation Technique.

Shin Uchiha using his cursed seal technique against Naruto and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This juinjutsu is a Mangekyo Sharingan technique. Shin is able to telekinetically control objects he has marked using the seal present in his hand. This technique has a lot of freedom and can be used for various purposes. Shin Uchiha was seen performing organ transplants on himself, creating prosthetic limbs, and forming weapons.

10) Anko Mitarashi

Anko Mitarashi is one of Orochimaru's former students and greatest successes. In Naruto, she uses a variety of snake-based Jutsu and is very cunning at times, like Orochimaru. Aside from Sasuke, she was the only one to survive being given the Cursed Seal of Heaven. However, unlike Sasuke, she was never able to master it.

Anko had so much wasted potential as an ex-student of Orochimaru and special jonin. If she had mastered her cursed seal, she would have been a force to be reckoned with.

