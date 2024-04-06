Naruto: Orochimaru and Madara could have achieved immortality easier if an Akatsuki member helped them

The Naruto series had diverse characters, and some dreamt about living forever. Orochimaru and Madara Uchiha are two of these characters. They both tried hard to find ways to achieve immortality using their knowledge and power. However, an Akatsuki member named Hidan already had the answer.

Hidan's immortality came from his devotion to a religion that worships a god named Jashin. This god rewarded Hidan with the ability to live forever as long as he kept made sacrifices. So, why didn't Orochimaru or Madara do what Hidan did? It seems like it would have been an easier path to what they wanted. But when upon taking a closer, it is not that simple.

How Hidan's religion and sacrifices gave him eternal life

Even though Hidan's method of immortality is unique, it's also restricted and comes with conditions. It's not about power, talent, or understanding complex jutsu; it is solely about his strict religious practices. Hidan is a devout follower of the deity Jashin, and he performs human sacrifices as a part of his religious rituals to do Jashin's bidding. His actions please Jashin, and in return, Hidan is granted an ability that can be seen as immortality.

In battle, Hidan can endure any devastating attack. He can be decapitated, crushed, or stabbed and yet continue to live. This immunity to fatal injuries comes incredibly handy during fight sequences. However, Hidan is not immune to time or neglect. He ages like everyone else, and his body gets weaker over time.

Additionally, if Hidan fails to feed himself or take care of his basic needs, he can die. His immortality doesn't include resistance to the natural human aging process or protection from neglecting basic human needs like food and water.

Naruto: Why Orochimaru and Madara didn't embrace Hidan's method

While Hidan's way appears to be a relatively effortless method to achieve immortality, it doesn't fit the bill for what Orochimaru and Madara envisioned.

For Madara, immortality was not an end in itself. He had tailored a grand scheme, the Moon's Eye Plan, aimed toward global domination rather than a quest for an endless lifespan. His path to apparent 'immortality' was lined with decisions rooted in precise timings and accumulation of power rather than the simple favor of an alien god.

On the other hand, Orochimaru desired immortality as a path to amass a wealth of abilities and knowledge he could acquire only through gaining control of different bodies.

For him, immortality did not mean a static existence within the confines of a single, aging body, something that Hidan's method necessitated. He wanted the liberty to change bodies and, thus, inherit diverse abilities. In Orochimaru's relentless quest for knowledge, following a religious path akin to Hidan was not an appealing option.

In conclusion, while attaining immortality via Hidan's method might have appeared smoother and easier, it was not in concert with the ambitions and requirements of Orochimaru and Madara. Both desired much more than bare immortality. In Naruto, Orochimaru pursued an endless stream of knowledge and power, while Madara desired complete domination.

The pursuit of immortality was merely a part of their more extensive plans, and they sought it in ways that could align well with their ultimate ambitions. Hidan's method of achieving eternal life, predicated on devout religious indulgence and a constrained existence, didn't cater to their more profound aspirations.