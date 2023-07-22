Naruto releases Manga original PV following success of Minato manga

Following the success of the Minato one-shot manga titled Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, Naruto released the manga's original promotional video on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The PV featured many of the Naruto series and fan-favorite characters. As soon as the PV was released, fans of the show began to share it on social media platforms.

Currently, fans are overjoyed with the manga's original PV, which reintroduces many characters to the viewers. A number of significant characters, including Minato, Kakashi, Rin, Obito, Sasuke, and Orochimaru, made cameo appearances as fans relived iconic moments from the anime.

With an emphasis on Minato, Rin, Kakashi, and Obito, Naruto released a special new manga PV

Shonen Jump posted the trailer to its official YouTube channel on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 18:00 JST. As it happens, several fans immediately shared the clip on Twitter. The video also featured the song Silhouette by Kana-Boon, a rock band best known for their three Naruto franchise singles.

The one-minute and 34-second trailer focused primarily on Minato, Kakashi, Rin, and Obito in the first half. The video began with Kakashi, Obito, and Rin, with Minato as their instructor in their preteen years. As the video progressed, it also showed Kakashi recalling Rin in his youth as he grieved Rin's death.

The video also included Hashirama and Madara fighting in their youth and a scene in which Minato went out to fight Kurama to protect Konoha village. Sarutobi and Orochimaru were also shown standing against each other to fight. Following the first half of the video, the second half mainly concentrated on glimpses of the Fourth Great War.

A still from the Fourth Great Ninja War (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto, Kakashi, Guy, Sasuke, and Sakura were the next characters to appear. Kakashi and Obito were seen fighting, and Obito was in his ten-tailed Jinchuriki form. As the video came to a close, the emphasis was on Obito seeing Naruto's early years and learning about his treatment and how he made friends.

The video also showed Obito remembering Rin and her death and wondering what would have happened if he had stayed on Konaha's side. The video ended with Naruto and Sasuke holding hands, followed by Kakashi and Obito holding hands.

Final thoughts

Since its release in 2002, Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece has become a worldwide sensation, and even after 20 years, its acclaim is still rising. A testament to the author's masterful use of narrative technique is the manga's continued success, which featured a young ninja on a quest to protect his village and become the Hokage.

In addition, the Minato one-shot manga, a special 55-page one-shot, was released on July 18. It primarily focuses on the relationship between Minato and Kushina before their union and the beginning of the Rasengan technique. As a result, the new one-shot was able to satisfy fans' long-standing requests for new content.

Consequently, over the course of its 20-year run, the series has had an impact on fans all over the world. Since the TV anime's 20th-anniversary celebrations in 2023 will last the entire year, fans can expect more surprises and announcements in the coming months.

Fans can catch up on the original manga series on Manga Plus and Viz Media or rewatch the original anime series on Netflix and Hulu.

