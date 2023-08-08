Naruto: Why was Itachi more afraid of Jiraiya than Orochimaru? Explained

Those who have been watching and reading the Naruto series for years might remember the Great Shinobi War. Several surprising elements about it were discovered later and several characters won our hearts during that time. One such character was Itachi Uchiha, a member of the Konoha ninja corps who was highly skilled in all areas of combat from a very young age.

Itachi Uchiha was a powerful ninja and feared throughout the village. But there was one person who made him tremble in fear: Jiraiya. This leads one to wonder why this is the case.

Itachi wasn't weak, he was a strategic thinker and understood that directly confronting Orochimaru would be risky. He knew that his enemy posed an immense threat, so he acted carefully, showing more fear toward the wise Jiraiya.

To know why Itachi Uchiha was more afraid of Jiraiya than Orochimaru, we must take a look into their shared history.

Why Itachi feared Jiraiya more than Orochimaru in the Naruto series

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Naruto Series/ Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha and Orochimaru, both once affiliated with the Hidden Leaf Village, had a complicated dynamic throughout the series. Their relationship was characterized by tension due to their contrasting ambitions and ideals. Itachi hailed from the esteemed Uchiha clan, renowned for their influence in the village's military affairs.

Meanwhile, Orochimaru harbored a deep fixation on achieving immortality, coveting Itachi's potent Sharingan ability - an extraordinary bloodline trait granting enhanced reflexes and perception. However, Itachi had reservations regarding Orochimaru's trustworthiness, provoking him to depart from the village and join the ranks of the Akatsuki organization.

Jiraiya: The Sage Vs. Itachi and Kisame

By severing ties with his former comrades in the Hidden Leaf Village, Itachi successfully escaped the clutches of Orochimaru and the upcoming danger he posed. While Orochimaru was undeniably a powerful opponent with the ability to release devastating techniques, Itachi feared Jiraiya most of all.

Episode 84 of Naruto showcases a thrilling battle between Jiraiya and Itachi alongside Kisame. Amidst the intense combat, Itachi candidly confessed to Kisame that they were no match for Jiraiya. Though it is surprising, Itachi's statement can be justified by the various things that unfolded during their encounter.

Reasons behind Itachi's fear of Jiraiya Sannin

Initially, Itachi did not intend to engage Jiraiya in a fight due to several reasons. Firstly, fighting Jiraiya would result in physical harm to Itachi and his partner, Kisame. In addition, using his Mangekyo Sharingan to battle Jiraiya would worsen Itachi's vision loss, which was already deteriorating due to the Sharingan's degenerative effects.

Jiraiya - The Legendary Sannin from Konoha Village (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, Itachi and Kisame were on a covert mission, and engaging Jiraiya in combat would draw unwanted attention and potentially jeopardize the success of their mission.

As a loyal Leaf shinobi and a spy for the village, Itachi had a genuine concern for the well-being of the Hidden Leaf Village. He didn't desire to harm or kill Jiraiya, who was a highly regarded Sannin and a valuable asset to the village.

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During this particular instance, Itachi acknowledged and appreciated the stubborn determination and strong resolve within Naruto to safeguard his companions, including his brother Sasuke, regardless of any sacrifices.

Itachi perceived Naruto's incredible capabilities and foresaw the possibility of him evolving into a challenging opponent in the times ahead.

Therefore, Itachi's fear of Jaraiya was not without reason. The exceptional Toad Sage, combined with his extensive familiarity with the Hidden Leaf Village, made him a solid rival as he was capable of hindering the Akatsuki's schemes.

While Orochimaru was indeed a formidable and terrifying being, Itachi's fear towards Jiraiya originated from his recognition of the sage's mastery and close ties to Naruto. By learning about Jiraiya's impressive abilities and immense potential, Itachi recognized him as a more significant threat than Orochimaru, despite the latter's formidable reputation.

