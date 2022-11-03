Naruto: Why does Itachi have lines on his face? Explained

Itachi Uchiha is one of the most popular characters from Naruto. This fan-favorite character, who was first introduced as a villain, rightfully earned his place in the hearts of the fans when his true story was heard.

One question that many Naruto fans have is why Itachi has lines on his face.

Facial lines are common among the Uchihas, albeit for different reasons. Obito, for example, has scarring on one side of his face from being caught in a landslide, and Madara has resurrection cracks on his face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Naruto. The opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author.

Exploring why Itachi has lines on his face in Naruto

The lines on his face might be a result of stress

Itachi as a child as seen in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

One of Konohagakure's elders, Danzo, once called the lines down Itachi's face "chaos lines." He assured Itachi that chaos would follow him for the rest of his life. In retrospect, the prophecy was accurate.

There are two possible explanations for the lines on his face. The first explanation is that they are stress lines. The lines do not appear in the earliest images of the shinobi, but they do appear when he is still a child. By then, he had already witnessed some extremely traumatic events that shaped him into a pacifist.

The first of these events was the Third Shinobi World War, during which he witnessed many of the war's casualties. The next event was the attack of the Nine-Tailed Beast, which strained relations between the Uchihas and the rest of the village. The entire clan was forced to relocate to the outskirts of the village.

It is no surprise that he matured mentally so quickly. The world forced him to mature at a young age. But he was also a gifted individual who worked hard to develop the skills and techniques that would serve him well throughout his life.

The lines on his face could be hereditary

Fugaku Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

It is also possible that Itachi's facial lines are inherited from his father, Fugaku. Fugaku had them, as expected, because he had the responsibilities of a clan leader, though the lines were much smaller than his eldest son.

Sasuke endured both mental and physical strain throughout his life but did not develop those lines. Thus, in Itachi's case, it is more likely that it is a combination of genetics and stress.

The lines have deepened over the years

Itachi as seen in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Itachi had no marks on his face in the earliest images of him. They did, however, appear early in his childhood. Due to increased stress and declining health, the scars have only grown deeper over the years.

One of his most significant life events was when he went against his family and clan for the village's sake. He worked as an informant for Konoha's Hokage, providing information about the Uchihas on a regular basis.

The Uchiha chose to assassinate everyone in the clan except his brother Sasuke to prevent a planned coup by the Uchihas, which would have resulted in war. Even after being exiled from Konoha, he remained loyal to his village, working as a spy within the Akatsuki organization.

He was a pacifist who hoped to be the ninja who would bring peace to the world, but he was constantly forced to choose the path of violence, which is a lot of pressure for anyone to bear.

For the rest of his life, he had to live with the guilt of murdering his entire clan and stressing about his younger brother. It's a mystery how he kept his sanity. It is no surprise that the lines on his face have deepened.

So, the answer to the intriguing question of why the Akatsuki member has lines on his face is fairly straightforward: it is due to stress and, most likely, genetics.

