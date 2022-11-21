Naruto: Why does Kakashi get nosebleeds? Explained

Kakashi is known worldwide as one of the most vital characters in the Naruto series. Introduced in the first arc of the long-running show, his character became a fan favorite. This is evidenced by his inclusion in Boruto.

His popularity came with the weirdest of theories, alongside multiple fillers that catered to fans. While the series is known for throwing out some ridiculous fillers that made little sense, this didn't deter fans from finding clues related to the main story as well as the character.

In one particular episode, Kakashi and Yamato were shown to have severe nosebleeds. This seems to have left some fans confused, as many are not familiar with the normalized comedic trope involving nosebleeds in Japanese animation.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Kakashi's nosebleed in Naruto follows a general anime trope that symbolizes arousal

The episode in question is 423, which follows the story of Konohamaru and his quest to help Naruto. Here, the former showcases the protagonist's 'Se*y Jutsu Technique' by transforming into an older lady-like figure with a beautiful appearance.

While this did not faze Naruto, Yamato and Kakashi seemed to be severely affected, and both launched into the air with nosebleeds. Readers should remember that this particular episode is listed as a filler, which means that it wasn't included in the source material and the main story for Naruto.

Konohamaru's 'Se*y Jutsu Technique', as shown in the filler episode 423 (Image via Pierrot)

Nosebleeds in anime don't necessarily mean that the character has some form of illness. In fact, Kakashi was one of the healthiest characters in the series, ready to fight and sacrifice his life for the Leaf Village. The nosebleed in episode 423 follows an anime trope that symbolizes the arousal of a character upon encountering an entity that they regard as physically attractive.

In most cases, if Kakashi is bleeding from his nose without being involved in a combat situation, it can be concluded that the scene is following the aforementioned trope.

In this case, it was Konohamaru's 'Se*y Jutsu Technique', which aroused both Yamato and Kakashi, causing their nosebleeds. Additionally, both their characters were shown being launched into the air while their blood worked as thrusters, making it a funny scene for some fans.

Kakashi getting launched with nosebleeds along with Yamato, as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

It was also one of the first times Kakashi was shown to be out of character, giving him some degree of depth for fans to enjoy. Since Naruto's "Se*y Jutsu Technique" was created to play pranks on men, perhaps Studio Pierrot wanted to showcase Konohamaru's efficiency over it, as his Jutsu seemed to affect two Jonins at the same time.

Kakashi's face after seeing Konohamaru's Jutsu (Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi is known for his iconic design, which involves a mask covering the lower half of his face. In another filler, Studio Pierrot added a particular episode by adapting an exhibition book back in 2015, which showcased Kakashi's whole unmasked face.

While the nosebleed scene did not make any sense with regard to Kakashi's character, fillers were never meant to seriously affect the ongoing main storyline. Hence, the audience is simply meant to enjoy them as they are or ignore them.

