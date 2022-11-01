The Naruto anime series is known for having some of the most powerful and iconic villains of all time. Still, there is no other villain that is as beloved by the community as Madara Uchiha. The mastermind behind the Akatsuki organization and Obito’s mentor, Madara proved how powerful he could be during his time as a villain.

His most powerful form, Six Sage Mode, seemed almost unbeatable. The Shinobi Alliance struggled to cause any damage whatsoever the ancient Uchiha. However, this does not mean he was unbeatable.

There is a small group of powerful individuals who could defeat Madara even in this form. In this list, we will talk about five characters who could defeat Naruto’s Madara, as well as five who would be defeated.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It will contain major spoilers for the Naruto franchise.

Sasuke Uchiha and 4 other Naruto characters can beat Madara in Six Paths mode

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo, son of Kaguya, was the first person in the history of Naruto to be named the Sage of Six Paths. He gained the title after defeating his mother, the original Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails.

Throughout his life, Hagoromo acquired knowledge and power, to the point where he was considered a godly being by his peers.

Due to his centuries of experience, the power he obtained, and the vast knowledge he had about the world, it is fair to assume that Hagoromo would defeat Madara in a fight. The sage was also a Jinchuriki of the ten-tailed best, which grants him an understanding of Madara’s weaknesses.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Also regarded as the mother of all Chakra, as well as the Rabbit Goddess of the Naruto world, Kaguya was the first member of the Otsutsuki family to arrive on Earth.

She was sent with the mission of using the being living on the planet as fuel for the God Tree. Kaguya fell in love with humanity and decided that she would instead become the protector of Earth.

Sadly, by doing this, she became obsessed with power, going as far as to want to kill her children to regain the Chakra they took from her. With her vast arsenal of weapons, as well as her ability to move between dimensions, there is little Madara can do to defeat this powerful woman.

3) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Toneri’s appearance in the Naruto franchise was brief, that does not make it any less significant. An old descendant of Hamura, Hagoromo’s brother, and the last member of the Otsutsuki moon branch, Toneri had one of the most powerful Dojutsu in history, the Tenseigan.

This special eye gave him abilities similar to the Rinnegan, as well as access to a powerful Chakra cloak mode. Madara and Toneri were arguably similar in terms of strength and ability. Nonetheless, Toneri has access to the Otsutsuki abilities his whole life, giving him a major advantage in combat.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The blonde Uzumaki is regarded by various names. Not only is he the child of prophecy, destined to bring peace to the Shinobi world, but he is also the savior of the world.

Since he was a child, Naruto dreamed about becoming Hokage. To achieve this dream, he trained his entire life to become a powerful and proficient ninja.

Naruto is equipped with many weapons that would allow him to beat Madara, even in his Six Paths mode. The blonde Uzumaki has access to Kurama’s Chakra, which is equivalent to half the Juubi’s energy. He was also granted half of Hagoromo’s power, including the use of Truth Seeking orbs.

5) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As stated before, Naruto was granted half of Hagoromo’s power. The other half went to the deuteragonist of the franchise, Sasuke Uchiha. The black-haired young man was also gifted with many different powers and abilities that would allow him to win against Madara.

The Uchiha is one of the few people to have access to the Rinnegan, which allowed him to control the forces of attraction and repulsion. He was also one of the very few Uchihas with an Infinite Mangekyo Sharingan, as well as a Perfect Susanoo.

While his battle with Madara would be hard, Sasuke could prove superior due to his intellect and mastery of Ninjutsu.

Kakashi and 4 other Naruto characters who could never win against Madara

1) Obito Uchiha

Obito as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After being crushed by a rock and left for dead by his teammates, Obito was rescued by an old Madara. This fateful encounter would lead him to a life of villainy and destruction, as he acquired more and more power. Obito was the person tasked with bringing Madara back to life.

For a short while, Obito was the Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails, although he was still exponentially weaker than Madara in this state. Even with the training the older Uchiha gave him, Obito would not be able to defeat such a powerful opponent.

2) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Hashirama was younger, he and Madara used to be best friends. Together, they came up with the idea of a village where every clan could live in harmony. Despite being members of rival families, their friendship prospered and they managed to make their dream a reality.

Tragically, Madara felt betrayed when Hashirama’s brother was named Second Hokage and fought Hashirama. The Uchiha was defeated, proving that Hashirama had always been superior.

Decades later, both men were revived and Madara was finally able to prove to his former friend how powerful he was. Hashirama is undoubtedly an incredibly strong ninja. However, Madara’s power as the Ten-tails Jinchuriki far exceeded the First Hokage’s.

3) Minato Namikaze

Minato as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Fourth Hokage was once the most feared man in the Shinobi World. Thanks to his Flying Thunder God Technique, he was capable of eliminating entire battalions of enemies in a matter of seconds. This gained him the title of The Yellow Flash Of Konoha.

He had the respect of the entire world and would have been one of the best Hokages in history. Unfortunately, he died before his time during the attack of the Kyuubi.

He was revived during the Fourth Shinobi war, which only proved how superior Madara was to him in terms of strength and endurance.

4) Might Guy

Guy as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy, also known as Konoha’s Noble Green Beast, is known for being one of the most skilled Taijutsu specialists in the world. The black-haired man was born without the ability to use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu. This is why he trained his entire life to be the most powerful physical fighter in the village.

Guy is one of the few people on this list who had a one-on-one fight against Madara in Naruto. The youthful teacher made use of the Eight Chakra Gates to gain strength, speed, and agility like never before.

Madara even commended him for his brave efforts, claiming that Guy almost killed him. Lamentably, Might's technique cost Guy the ability to walk and he did not even beat Madara.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto and the rest of Team 7 would have never become the magnificent Shinobi they are today without the help of their teacher, Kakashi. The white-haired man was once Minato’s student and Obito’s teammate. During this time, he received a Sharingan from his partner, which would gain him the name of the Copycat Ninja.

Kakashi was an essential fighter during the Fourth Shinobi War, as he was the one to distract Obito while Naruto and the rest of the Alliance fought. Still, his outstanding ninja skills are not enough to defeat someone with the power of a God like Madara.

Final thoughts

Madara as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Madara will forever remain one of the most memorable villains of all time. His flashy attacks, overwhelming displays of strength, and cold personality have turned him into one of Naruto’s most beloved characters.

Not many individuals in the series can defeat someone like Madara. The fact that only those who acquire the powers of a godly being are capable of defeating him speaks volumes about his strengths and capabilities.

