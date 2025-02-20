Naruto x Boondocks fanart "works way too well" according to their fandoms

The Naruto animanga series is one of the most prominent Shonen titles fans know about. It boasts one of the largest fanbases, as the show served as a gateway for many to discover anime as a medium. With such a vast community, fans are very active and consistently create fan art in their free time. Platforms like Reddit and X have become spaces for people to show off their skills and upload incredible pieces of fan art, demonstrating their appreciation for the respective titles.

In this case, one netizen created a fan art featuring two of their favorite shows — Naruto and Boondocks. Both are incredibly popular, and the artist depicted the anime characters in the art style characteristic of Boondocks. Fans flooded the comment sections with remarks like “it works way too well,” expressing their admiration for the fan art.

How the anime community reacted to Naruto X Boondocks fan art

The Boondocks is one of the most popular cartoon shows, known for its offensive humor. The writers didn’t hold back, and the way they presented the jokes seemed to resonate with millions of people around the world.

Furthermore, the cartoon features distinct elements that seem to be inspired by the wonderful medium of anime. However, the art styles of Boondocks and Naruto are worlds apart. Therefore, it’s quite challenging to visualize this combination.

The artist (@That_Panda_Art), however, executed it incredibly well. He illustrated Rile Freeman and Robert Jebediah Freeman, making them look like the orange-haired boy and Jiraiya, respectively. He also illustrated Otis Jenkins in Sasuke’s outfit. These illustrations worked really well, and the execution was nearly perfect.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, and the artwork made several rounds on X. Netizens showed up in numbers to support the character. Fans were excited to see similar content featuring more anime-based collaborations.

Fans react to Naruto X Boondocks fan art

It's clear that fans want to see more of this collaboration. The Naruto X Boondocks series could become quite popular, as suggested here. Additionally, they can depict other characters like Huey and Uncle Ruckus in iconic outfits from the anime series. Moreover, netizens have expressed interest in purchasing artwork from the artist behind this collaboration.

"More of this collab man", said one fan

"Ima buy some art from you one day", said another

"This might be the best Naruto crossover I’ve seen so far", said one netizen

Fans began to ponder the various characterizations that could emerge from this collaboration. Uncle Ruckus is well-known for his animosity toward a particular group in his community. Consequently, fans compared him to Danzo and Tobirama, who are infamous for their hatred towards the Uchiha.

"Now if Orochimaru was Gangstalicious we would be cooking. I would love to see Tom as Iruka", said one fan

"Now you got me wondering who Uncle Rukus is in the Naruto universe", said another

"Tobirama or Danzo.. their hate for the Uchiha", said one netizen.

Conclusion

It's clear that this collaboration was a success. In fact, fans are eager to see more from this artist because there are many characters who share similarities in both shows. Fans should keep their eyes peeled, as the artist could soon release more illustrations.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

