Narutoverse's origin story has Naruto and Bleach fans engage in fandom war

The Bleach and Naruto fandoms have found themselves in a heated debate on social media platforms, particularly regarding apparent similarities in the creation of the respective worlds. A recent post that contained the explanation for Eida’s Omnipotence was being circulated on social media platforms like X.

As per the author’s notes, Omnipotence is an ability that was used in the creation of the world by an Otsutsuki God. This God physically manifested the existence of the world along with its infinite possibilities.

Bleach fans argue that this concept appears to have parallels with their favorite show, sparking conflict between Bleach and Naruto fanbases on X. The alleged similarity has become a point of discussion and disagreement among fans of both series, leading to the ongoing social media feud.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto manga series as well as the Bleach series.

Bleach and Naruto fans duke it out on X over the creation of their respective worlds

As stated earlier, an Otsutsuki God used Omnipotence to create the world and its infinite possibilities. However, the full extent of the Omnipotence can only be wielded by the Otsutsuki God who created this world.

If that’s the case, then how is Eida able to use Omnipotence? Eida is someone who cannot fully control this power. The result of her Omnipotence is purely to materialize her deepest desires, which is why she was able to help out Kawaki when he approached her for help.

Bleach fans have reason to believe that the Soul King was the source of inspiration for the creation of the Naruto world. The Soul King split the existing world into three realms - the Hueco Mundo, the Soul Society, and the Material World. However, it was also stated in the anime and manga series that any Soul King candidate can essentially create parts of the cosmos by simply physically manifesting their thoughts.

Bleach fans attack Naruto fans and disrespect Masashi Kishimoto in the process (Screengrab via X)

This controversy sparked a heated debate on X, with fans from both series expressing concerns about potential plagiarism. While some fans attempted to defuse the situation, others started to disrespect the Naruto series and its creator. Masashi Kishimoto was being criticized because of the apparent connection to Tite Kubo's anime and manga series.

The first and most obvious difference here is that the Soul King didn’t create the world. He merely split it into three realms, and it was just stated that he would have the power to create the world.

Fans hit back and attempt to reason with Bleach fans in the comments section (Screengrab via X)

The Naruto world wasn’t split from a pre-existing world but was created. The second point is that Tite Kubo was not the first person to introduce God-like characters that were capable of creating worlds or chunks of the cosmos.

The prevalence of such characters existed in various forms of literature for thousands of years. Characters that can split or create worlds form the basis of various mythological tales in various cultures. The apparent connection does not mean that Masashi Kishimoto plagiarized this idea from Tite Kubo. The fanbase seems to believe that such a character was originally created by Tite Kubo, which is not the case.

