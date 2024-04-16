Negai no Astro is not Tokyo Revengers 2.0 and Wakui truly deserves a second chance

Negai no Astro is Ken Wakui’s new manga series, and this is not Tokyo Revengers 2.0. Those who have read the author’s first manga series usually have mixed opinions about it. The manga objectively had a decent start, but it soon became repetitive, and the manga definitely overstayed its welcome.

There were plenty of problems in the manga, especially with the way the author concluded the series. This led to fans being quite weary when they learned about the author’s latest manga series that he released with Shueisha.

This has fans wondering if Negai no Astro will be similar to the Tokyo Revengers series. There are a couple of reasons why this won’t be the case. While it can be quite early to judge given that only one chapter has come out so far, there are a few reasons to substantiate the abovementioned claim.

Why Negai no Astro will not be Tokyo Revengers 2.0

Comment byu/dingo537 from discussion inWeeklyShonenJump Expand Post

First and foremost, one can expect a vastly different reading experience because of the shift in publications. Ken Wakui’s first manga series was published by Kodansha. Negai no Astro, on the other hand, is a shonen title that is being published by none other than Shueisha. Given that the publications have changed, the manga author will definitely be instructed to create an atmosphere that is completely different from his earlier works. This, in turn, will have an impact on the overall reading experience.

This was definitely an indicator that hinted at a completely different manga title even before the first chapter made its debut. Coming to his current work, the first chapter has been released, and the fanbase was pleasantly surprised. However, fans are practicing a substantial amount of caution, especially after how the Tokyo Revengers series was treated.

Negai no Astro key visual featuring the main characters (Image via Shueisha/Ken Wakui)

The post-apocalyptic setting of Negai no Astro, paired with a Yakuza motif, is something fans have welcomed with open arms. The start wasn’t particularly extraordinary. However, the author did a great job with the exposition. He established the setting and ensured that the characters got a brief understanding of the character dynamics as well. In this regard, Ken Wakui didn’t disappoint the fans at all. He also ensured to end the chapter on a cliffhanger, which induced enough curiosity to retain the readership.

The art and character designs were above par as well. Ken Wakui has a unique art style that has some ruggedness to it. This certainly has a positive impact on the characters, who are seemingly tough and strong. Fans were happy to see new characters in a setting that they least expected. Furthermore, the supernatural elements in the story certainly elevate the reader’s perception of the manga.

Expand Tweet

Overall, the start was great, and it certainly was fresh in every aspect when compared to his earlier work. That being said, only one chapter has been released at the moment, and therefore, it’s quite early to judge the series. However, the first chapter has certainly earned the readers’ attention, to say the least. Fans should definitely read the first chapter of the series and give this particular manga title an honest shot.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Negai no Astro chapter 1 review: Yotsurugi family's new successor arrives as the world is changed forever

Tokyo Revengers creator's new manga splits the fandom

Wind Breaker and Tokyo Revengers have even less in common than haters believe

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback