A Condition Called Love anime adaptation announced for 2024, key visual revealed

The manga A Condition Called Love has officially announced its anime adaptation today and looks like the anime community is in for a treat with another shojo series on the way. The show will be arriving next year, with the production and cast to be revealed soon.

The upcoming series is based on an ongoing rom-com manga written and illustrated by Megumi Morino, also known for her previous work Wake Up Sleeping Beauty. The manga began publishing in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in December 2017 and currently consists of twelve tankobon volumes.

It has been officially announced that Megumi Morino’s A Condition Called Love, or Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai, as it is known in Japan, will be getting a TV anime adaptation scheduled to be released somewhere in 2024. A teaser visual for the upcoming show was also unveiled to accompany the announcement. However, further details like the director and cast are yet to be revealed.

Morino, the mangaka himself, has also released a new illustration for the occasion, sending her congratulations on the new announcement. According to the official website of the upcoming anime, she has been quoted:

"Hananoi-kun to Love Disease" will be adapted into an anime. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the people who are currently involved in the work and to the readers who have read and supported the original work. I would like to look forward to seeing Hananoi-kun and others moving and talking and falling in love with everyone."

The fans of the original romance manga have already voiced their elation online, with many expressing their excitement to see Hotaru and Hananoi’s love bloom on screen. Shojo manga adaptations are always a treat for the eye and the soul with their heartwarming stories that make us root for the main couple, and A Condition Called Love is no exception.

The story is set in a high school, one of the most inviting tropes in any shojo anime, and from what we can tell from the visual, the animation promises a warm and cozy experience.

Here is how the story of A Condition Called Love is summarized on the official website of Kodansha USA, which publishes the manga in English for global readers:

"Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way..."

The original manga series itself is currently ongoing and the thirteenth volume will soon be released in Japan on June 13, 2023.

