Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4 delayed to end of July

On Monday, July 17, 2023, it was announced that Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4 would be delayed from its original airdate of Saturday, July 22, 2023 to a later date. The fourth episode is now set to debut in the final days of the month of this month, i.e., Saturday, July 29.

It seems no reason has been stated for the delay of Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4. The series’ official website instead offers a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode, with neither the Twitter accounts post nor the official website’s news section offering any elaboration on the delay.

While many series and animation studios have cited the impacts of COVID-19 on production schedules for delays as recently as May 2023, it doesn’t seem to be the case for Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4. As a result, the exact reason for the fourth episode's delay remains unknown.

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4 delayed to July 29 without any explanation

While Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 4 is delayed, fans will have to wait one week to see the series continue with its next episode. As mentioned above, the series’ official website has offered a synopsis for the upcoming episode’s events of the series for the next week. The synopsis for Am I Actually the Strongest? epsiode 4 reads (as per Google Translate):

"One day, Charlotte came to accompany Prince Lyas on an inspection tour. Worried about this, Haruto monitors the inspection route and notices that there is a suspicious summoner unit."

It continues:

"When Haruto contacts the summoner squad as Shiva, he is told the purpose of the shock by a man who appears to be the leader. He assassinates Charlotte on the orders of Queen Gizerotte. Haruto, who is angry at Gizerotte, who abandons himself and aims for the life of his precious family member, decides to fight back..."

Am I Actually the Strongest? first premiered on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and is currently being streamed by Crunchyroll worldwide as it airs, excluding Asiatic territories. However, one exception to this regional policy is India, where Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The anime streaming platform is also offering an English dub for the series, but at the cost of being slightly behind the subbed version of the series.

AniTV @AniTVco "Am I Actually the Strongest?" Episode 4 postponed to 29 July due to special program.

Takashi Naoya is directing Am I Actually the Strongest? at Staple Entertainment studios with assistant director Matsuo Asami. Tatsuya Takahashi is supervising the series scripts while also writing them alongside Tetsuya Yamada. Meanwhile, Shoko Yasuda is designing the characters for the television anime adaptation of Am I Actually the Strongest?.

The series began serialization as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2018, where it is still ongoing. Illustrator Ai Takahashi launched a manga adaptation of the series in Kodansha’s Suiyobi no Sirius section of their Nico Nico Seiga website in April 2019, which is still being serialized.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the series’ manga adaptation digitally in English. The series currently has nine volumes released in Japanese, with the English version of the eighth volume set to release on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.