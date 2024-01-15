Asato Asato's 86 light novel confirms to enter final arc with volume 14

On January 10, 2024, official sources of the 86 light novel series announced that volume 14 would mark the commencement of the series’ final arc titled District 86. The sci-fi light novel series has garnered an extremely tight-knit and dedicated fanbase ever since the series’ release.

The light novel written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabii first debuted in 2017. ASCII Media Works published it in their Dengeki Bunko imprint. Since then, 86 light novel series has released 13 volumes. Currently, the English-translated volumes are being distributed by Yen Press.

The success of the light novel series also resulted in its anime adaptation, which debuted in 2021. The anime adaptation played a huge role in the visibility of the light novel series. Now that the 86 light novel series is about to enter its concluding stages, here’s where fans can read the 13 volumes.

Where to read 86 light novel series?

Cover page of the light novel series' 13th volume (Image via Asato Asato and Shirabii)

Fans can purchase all 13 volumes of 86 light novel series through Amazon. Potential readers also have the option of either reading it in paperback or digitally through Amazon Kindle. The books are available in stores like Barnes & Noble, Right Stuf Anime, and Books-a-Million.

Fans can also purchase the light novel series on Bookwalker, a well-known store dedicated to various Japanese manga and light novel series. The light novel series is also available in local bookstores. Comixology is another online store that sells this particular light novel series. It is noteworthy to mention that all the channels have the English-translated version of the volumes.

Plot of the series in brief

Vladilena Milize, as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This light novel’s story predominantly revolves around war. As per the information provided by the Republic of San Magnolia, the war being waged against the Giadian Empire had no casualties. However, that was far from the truth. Characterized by silver-colored hair, the Albas ethnic group lives in a protected environment behind reinforced walls.

However, other ethnic groups are forced to intern in a secret faction known as the Eighty-Six within the military. The story of the light novel series revolves around a young woman named Vladilena Milize. She makes her way to the top by showcasing her impeccable decision-making skills and becomes the Tactical Commander of the Eighty-Sixth Strike Package.

Stay tuned for more light novel, anime, and manga news as 2024 progresses.