Asta's VA from Black Clover joins Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cast

According to an alleged leak from the series’ anime adaptation, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 character Yu Haibara is set to share a voice actor with Asta from Black Clover. Per these leaks, Gakuto Kajiwara is set to voice Haibara in the upcoming episodes of the series’ second season, also voicing Fire Force protagonist Shinra Kusakabe.

While the Black Clover anime series is currently on a hiatus with no announced or even anticipated return date, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is excitedly rolling full steam ahead. The series will continue through Gojo’s Past arc over the coming weeks, eventually returning to contemporary events in the form of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Fan reception to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 thus far has been incredible, with both manga readers and anime-only fans praising the series’ production and storyline heading into the third episode. Hopefully, Black Clover fans will be convinced to tune in and see Asta’s voice actor perform in his supporting role, in turn generating even more excitement and hype for the series.

The voice of the Black Clover protagonist joins Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in a relatively key supporting role

In addition to now voicing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Yu Haibara and Black Clover’s Asta, Kajiwara has several other significant roles in various anime series. He also plays Hitohito Tadano in Komi Can’t Communicate, Romeo Jisso in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Shun Kuribayashi in Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Kazushi Kine in Domestic Girlfriend.

The character Haibara is first introduced during the aforementioned Gojo’s Past arc, and exclusively appears there with the exception of a brief moment during the Shibuya Incident arc. Despite playing a relatively minor role in the series overall, Haibara is a relatively fan-favorite character, and could possibly be up for an anime-original scene focused on him.

However, this is wholly speculative as of this article’s writing, with exact details on what’s being added to the rest of Gojo’s Past arc still unknown at this point. That being said, MAPPA Studios has been adding some anime-original scenes thus far throughout the season, not making it completely unrealistic.

The season first premiered on Thursday, July 6, 2023, throwing viewers right into the Gojo’s Past arc without any explanation or setup. As anime-only fans eventually discovered, the arc is set prior to the events of the mainline series, focusing on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s time as students at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Younger versions of Mei Mei, Iori Utahime, Shoko Ieiri, and more also appear throughout the arc.

The season’s third episode is set to release this Thursday, July 20, 2023, and will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll for those fans outside of Japan.

