Ayakashi Triangle to rebroadcast the anime from episode 1

In March 2023, it was announced that Ayakashi Triangle was set to be rebroadcasted from the first episode. Following that, the anime has finally released a new PV and announced the rebroadcast premiere date as Monday, July 10, 2023.

Kentarou Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle follows the story of Matsuri Kazamaki. He is an exorcist ninja who wants to protect his childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, an ayakashi medium. However, one day when Shirogane, the "King of Ayakashi" tries to consume Suzu, Matsuri manages to save her. However, before the ayakashi gets sealed, he turns Matsuri into a girl.

Ayakashi Triangle announces rebroadcast date with a new PV

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Ayakashi Triangle TV Anime New PV.



Series will be restarting its broadcast on July 10th, 2023.

A month before the anime's rebroadcast, the official Twitter handle of Ayakashi Triangle released a new PV, reiterating the plot to the fans. It also revealed how the censorship is set to look in the rebroadcast.

Ayakashi Triangle was initially set to broadcast all 12 episodes in the Winter 2023 anime season. However, due to delays caused by COVID-19, the anime had to halt its broadcast after six episodes.

At the time, the anime's official website revealed that the anime will be rebroadcast in July 2023. Following that, the anime finally revealed the rebroadcast date alongside its new PV. Thus, Ayakashi Triangle is set to begin its rebroadcast on Monday, July 10, 2023.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Magical_Alice @MagicalAlice05 @ayakashi_anime Yes, new trailer!!!! ^__^ Judging by the trailer, the first season will end around volume 4 of the manga. I can't wait to watch the rest of the series especially the arc focusing on Hinojiki makes his first appearance!!! ^___^ Thank you so much for the new updates!!! ^__^ @ayakashi_anime Yes, new trailer!!!! ^__^ Judging by the trailer, the first season will end around volume 4 of the manga. I can't wait to watch the rest of the series especially the arc focusing on Hinojiki makes his first appearance!!! ^___^ Thank you so much for the new updates!!! ^__^

Fans were happy that the new PV was finally out as one could judge how much of the story would be showcased in its first season. Considering that the anime had already aired six of its episodes back in the Winter 2023 anime season, fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining six episodes.

Eric Paixão @EricPaixao @ayakashi_anime Work all censored, a shame, it seems that you do not give my importance to people who are fans of the manga. Unfortunately no one is watching because everyone is tired of so much Censorship. @ayakashi_anime Work all censored, a shame, it seems that you do not give my importance to people who are fans of the manga. Unfortunately no one is watching because everyone is tired of so much Censorship.

That said, some fans were disappointed upon seeing the new PV. They wanted Studio Connect to release the anime uncensored. However, the studio has instead decided to censor the anime, in addition to this, they have shown the same in their new preview video.

Considering that it is an ecchi series, fans did not understand why the studio would censor the scenes from the show. Thus, they were disappointed after seeing the new PV.

Kawabunga @Kawabunga001 @WSJ_manga Fan service, Isekai, and idols mangas have 99% chance to get animated no matter how poor the manga sales. @WSJ_manga Fan service, Isekai, and idols mangas have 99% chance to get animated no matter how poor the manga sales.

CTheng @CTheng8 @WSJ_manga I've only heard about this manga that it is "too horny" for main Jump, but this is the first time I've seen for myself why it is. @WSJ_manga I've only heard about this manga that it is "too horny" for main Jump, but this is the first time I've seen for myself why it is.

Meanwhile, other fans were disappointed that an ecchi series got animated in the first place. There are several well-written manga in the industry. However, those manga do not manage to get an anime adaptation. Instead, any series that is an isekai or has ecchi elements almost always manages to get itself an animation studio deal.

