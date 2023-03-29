Ayakashi Triangle to restart broadcast in July 2023

Ayakashi Triangle is one of the major anime releases of 2023 to go on an indefinite hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Besides Studio Connect, the virus has affected the schedule of many production houses. This eventually caused delays for upcoming episodes of several spring releases this year, including Nier: Automata, UniteUp!, The Misfit of the Demon King Academy, and many more.

Thankfully, two weeks later, Ayakashi Triangle broke its silence regarding the delay in the production schedule. However, fans of the series who have been eagerly waiting for its return still have to wait for an entire month. The anime will resume broadcasting in July 2023, beginning with the first episode, titled Matsuri, Suzu, and Ayakashi.

Ayakashi Triangle will begin over from episode 1 in July 2023

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE TV Anime "Ayakashi Triangle" will restart its broadcast from first episode in July.



The series was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the production schedule TV Anime "Ayakashi Triangle" will restart its broadcast from first episode in July.The series was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 on the production schedule https://t.co/Vt9JCYU7vl

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the anime's official website announced the return of the title. The series will be broadcast from episodes 1 to 12 from July 2023 onwards on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and other scheduled syndications. The exact release date and timings are yet to be announced.

The anime's official website released a statement on the unanticipated situation, announcing the rebroadcast of the series and said:

"Thank you for your continued support of the TV anime 'Ayakashi Triangle'. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the broadcast of all twelve episodes, which was scheduled to be broadcast from January 2023, was broadcast up to the sixth episode. Regarding this matter, it has been decided that from July 2023, each broadcasting station will broadcast episodes 1 to 12."

It continued:

"We apologize for causing concern to the fans who are looking forward to the work, but all the production staff are working hard to deliver the work to everyone, so please wait until then. Details of the broadcast date and time from July 2023 will be announced again on the official anime website and official Twitter. Thank you for your understanding. Ayakashi Triangle Production Committee"

Ivern @IvernedIt What a great first episode. Art is doing justice for Yabuki and the animation was great. Really happy with the start of ayakashi triangle. Best of the gender benders this season for sure. Great stuff. What a great first episode. Art is doing justice for Yabuki and the animation was great. Really happy with the start of ayakashi triangle. Best of the gender benders this season for sure. Great stuff. https://t.co/JpRaWfoqGp

Given the statement, it is apparent that fans will have to rewatch the entire first half of the series, starting from episode 1, titled Matsuri, Suzu, and Ayakashi, to episode 6, titled Those Who See, and Those Who Can't. Although the newcomers to Ayakashi Triangle have enough time to catch up with the series, they can also watch episode 7, which will be a special episode comprising the first half of the events of the anime.

Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform that exclusively includes Ayakashi Triangle in its massive library. Viewers can watch the series for free on the platform. However, the free version comes with several advertisements. Crunchyroll also offers ad-free premium subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan, and new subscribers can get the platform’s 14-day free trial ahead of the release of the anime in July 2023.

