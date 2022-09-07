Beastars Season 3 premiering next year will be the final season of series

Much to fans’ delight, Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine recently announced that Beastars Season 3 will debut on Netflix in 2024. The anime adaptation of author and illustrator Paru Itagaki’s manga series of the same name has been one of Netflix’s biggest anime hits, garnering near-overnight success in the wake of the first season.

The series ended somewhat recently relative to its serialization length, ending with its 196th chapter on October 8, 2020. Having been announced to be the anime’s final season, fans can expect Beastars Season 3 to fully adapt what remains in the series following the end of Season 2.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest report on Beastars Season 3 anime.

Beastars Season 3 all set to close out series’ story in 2024

Beastars @beastarsanime BEASTARS Animated Series, "Final Season" New Arc is confirmed! Scheduled for 2024! which will be available on Netflix! BEASTARS Animated Series, "Final Season" New Arc is confirmed! Scheduled for 2024! which will be available on Netflix! https://t.co/Zlko5N2pgu

Apart from the news that Beastars Season 3 will drop on Netflix in 2024, no other information about the series was released. With each of the previous seasons releasing on Japanese Netflix before coming internationally to the platform, international fans may be waiting until 2025 for the series.

However, this is merely speculation, with no available release information besides a general 2024 release window as of this article’s writing.

There is also no staff information available and no mention of returning or new cast as of this article’s writing. However, fans can expect Studio Orange to return as animators and lead roles such as Chikahiro Kobayashi (Legoshi) and Sayaka Senbongi (Haru) to return to their previously cast roles.

As with previous seasons, fans can expect the series’ third and final season to first debut on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV before arriving to the streaming service internationally. The first season’s initial domestic release came in October 2019, with international releases coming in March 2020. Similarly, the second season’s domestic premiere was in January 2021, with the international release coming in July 2021.

The series has been one of the most critically-acclaimed and fan-praised Netflix anime series of all time. Many call the anime adaptation an elevation of the source material rather than a mere adaptation, which is indeed rare and high praise for an anime series adapting a manga. Other series to receive such praise are Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Demon Slayer, and the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen series.

As such, fans have high hopes that Beastars Season 3 will be well worth what seems to be, at a minimum, a two-year wait for the series’ concluding installment.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das