Black Clover Movie Releases Yuno Character Preview Weeks Ahead of Release

With the highly-anticipated Black Clover movie set to release in a matter of weeks, excitement for the delayed film is reaching its absolute peak. Originally set to release in late March, fans have been chomping at the bit since then, and are truly ravenous to learn and see whatever they can of the film ahead of its official release.

This desperation quickly turned to pure joy upon the release of the first character promo video for the film last week, which featured Asta front and center.

Earlier today, Friday, June 2, 2023, fans saw the second character promo video for the film be released, this time spotlighting Yuno. Likewise, the promo video’s release cements the fact that fans are just two weeks away from viewing the Black Clover movie in all its glory.

Black Clover movie’s second character preview highlights Yuno as worthy rival of Asta

The second character preview for the Black Clover movie opens with a focus on Yuno, introducing him as aiming for the title of Wizard King alongside Asta. Likewise, he declares that he will be the one to obtain the title as the preview begins, with Asta quickly appearing and countering that he will.

Yuno asserts that this won’t be the case, before calling on his Wind Spirit Bell and saying they’re going all out. Yuno’s Captain, William Vangeance, is then seen saying he’s leaving the Wizard King in Yuno’s care.

This could indicate that Vangeance either trusts Yuno to guard the current Wizard King Julius Novachrono while he and the Captains fight the former Wizard King, Konrad Leto, or vice versa.

The preview then shows Yuno fighting both by himself and alongside Asta against unknown assailants, putting his myriad of spells and skills on display.

This comprises the second half the character preview, with the final seconds once again emphasizing the Friday, June 16, 2023, release date at 12am Pacific Standard Time.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide, also featuring a theatrical run in Japan. As of now, there are no international theatrical runs announced, seemingly making Netflix the only viewing option for fans living outside of Japan.

The film is set to be animated by Studio Pierrot, who also produced the television anime, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the television anime.

The Black Clover movie, fully titled Sword of the Wizard King, will feature a new antagonist in the form of previous Wizard King, Konrad Leto.

Asta and friends must defend the Clover Kingdom against this new, seemingly vindictive threat. It is currently unknown if the events of the film will be considered canonical to the mainline series.

