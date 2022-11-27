Bleach mangaka reveals new illustration for First Gen GOTEI 13 captain Saito

In the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 52, Bleach mangaka Tite Kubo published a new illustration of Furoufushi Saito, the First Generation captain of Division Six of the Gotei 13. In the new illustration, Saito dons her Zanpakuto and takes a more proper stance as opposed to her pose in the previous artwork.

This illustration is likely the result of how the viewers have welcomed the First Generation Gotei 13 captains in both Kubo’s previous art and episode 7 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Episode 8 was all set to premiere on Tuesday, November 29, at 12 am JST. However, it may be delayed in some parts of Japan.

Kubo reveals new art of First Gen Gotei 13 captain Saito Furoufushi ahead of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8

In the illustration, Saito sports her signature eyepatch and the Captain’s garb. The hilt of her Zanpakuto is of the same color as her hair, and the guard is shaped like a star. Her name can be loosely translated to “immortality,” leading many readers to question whether she is immortal herself, and if so, then whether or not Kubo plans to introduce her further in the anime. Given that Kubo is intimately involved in the making of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and has already given the viewers several anime original scenes, this speculation does not seem far off.

Kubo's previous illustration of the First Gen Gotei 13 Captains (Image via Tite Kubo/ Shueisha)

As many readers have pointed out, Saito does not look related to the Kuchiki clan at all, nor does she seem to belong to a royal clan. The Gotei 13 is described as a merit-based organization, and Kenpachi Zaraki has previously said that the First Gen captains were a band of ruthless killers. It can be assumed that Saito could have been someone who belonged to the lower classes, perhaps the 79th or 80th districts of Rukongai, and made her way into the Gotei 13 by virtue of her skills and ruthlessness. So far, her appearance likens her more to Zaraki than to Byakuya.

Final thoughts

Kubo’s new drawing of Saito has raised speculations about whether or not more First Gen Gotei 13 captains will receive individual commissions. Saito is undoubtedly one of the more popular captains. Assuming the studio and Kubo himself wouldn’t want to reveal further details about Yachiru Unohana, Unsai Katoribatsu seems to be the fan favorite for the next illustration, if there is a next one.

Saito and Katoribatsu in Episode 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Given that the preview of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 8 hints at a faithful adaptation of the manga, if Kubo does decide to reintroduce Saito to the anime, it will be at a later date. However, this continued influx of Original Gotei 13 content is making fans hopeful about Kubo’s plan to resume writing the Hell arc.

