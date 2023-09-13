Bleach TYBW episode 23 preview hints at Hitsugaya going against the shinigami

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 23. The episode, titled Marching Out The Zombies 2, is set to be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 p.m. JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, after which, it will be available on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ichigo, Orihime, and Sado deciding to bring back Ishida Uryu. Elsewhere, Sternritter Giselle Gewelle began fighting Ikkaku and Yumichika with some help from zombie Bambietta. That's when Mayuri Kurotsuchi arrived with his Arrancar zombies. Upon witnessing that the Arrancars were strong, Giselle summoned her trump card zombie Toshiro Hitsugaya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 23 preview hints at the arrival of a new Sternritter

Bleach TYBW episode 23, titled Marching Out The Zombies 2, will mostly pick up from where the previous episode ended. After Sternritter Giselle Gewelle summoned zombie Toshiro Hitsugaya, the Squad 10 Captain is set to fight Ikkaku Madarame, Yumichika Ayasegawa, and the zombie Arrancars.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 23 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As evident from the preview synopsis, Ikkaku, and others are set to be defeated by the merciless attacks launched by Hitsugaya. Following that, zombie Toshiro is set to attack Squad 12 Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi. However, instead of fighting him, Mayuri is set to tell Toshiro about a drug he wants to administer to Toshiro.

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 23 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The episode is then set to focus on Byakuya Kuchiki and Shuhei Hisagi, both of whom were fighting Sternritters together. Given that Byakuya trained with Squad 0, there is a good chance that he will be able to take down many Sternritters on his own. This will certainly shock the surviving Sternritters as they know that the Squad 6 Captain was earlier defeated by Äs Nödt.

PePe Waccabrada as seen in Bleach TYBW preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Following that, a new Sternritter is set to arrive on the battlefield. The Sternritter is called PePe Waccabrada. Given that many Sternritters were killed off-screen, there is a good chance that PePe will be quite strong. Hence, fans could possibly see a two-on-one battle where Byakuya and Hisagi may team up against the Sternritter.

Shuhei Hisagi as seen in Bleach TYBW preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That said, the anime is yet to reveal PePe's ability. If his ability involves mind control or some other ominous technique, there is a high possibility that Byakuya and Hisagi may end up fighting each other. If that is going to happen, either of them could end up being the episode's focus.

