Bleach TYBW part 2 mesmerizes everyone with the most shocking anime-original scene

The first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 was released on Saturday, July 8, 2023, much to the joy of fans of Tite Kubo’s original series. With the wait for this continuation of the series having been several months long, fans have been excited to finally have the episode.

The very fact that Bleach TYBW part 2 is here is enough to get fans excited, with Ichigo and his friends' battle against Yhwach and the Sternritter set to continue in full force. However, the overall quality of this debut episode of the series’ second part has wowed the audience, who are discussing it on social media.

While the debut episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 has fans giddy with joy, there are two aspects of the episode in particular which stand out for fans in general. Unsurprisingly, these are anime-original scenes which Studio Pierrot and the adaptation team have chosen to include, with both manga readers and anime-only fans praising their inclusion.

Bleach TYBW part 2 wows viewers with scene of Yhwach’s birth, new opening visuals

The two anime-original scenes from Bleach TYBW part 2’s debut episode in question are the segments from the opening theme sequence and a scene focused on Yhwach’s birth. While fans are praising each of these scenes for varying reasons, it’s clear that many viewers consider them the most significant highlights from this first episode.

Part of the reason why fans are so praising the opening theme sequence stems from the character design seen for fan-favorite characters within the actual animation. Many fans are even saying it feels like a classic opening from the original Bleach series, which traditionally focused on showing the series’ characters in outfits and scenarios they otherwise wouldn’t be in.

Bleach TYBW part 2’s opening theme sequence continues this trend, showcasing various significant characters in everyday situations the actual events of the series don’t get a chance to show. For example, one scene sees Captains Kenpachi Zaraki and Shunsui Kyoraku in a bar being served by Nanao Ise, while another shows Yhwach riding a helicopter and offering a hand to Uryu Ishida.

It’s an engaging sequence that certainly deserves all the attention fans are currently giving it. However, the true star of the show is Yhwach’s birth sequence, which fans are calling a perfect scene in every aspect. The scene’s overall impression is likely exacerbated by the fact that the episode’s events open up with it immediately before the opening theme.

Via BLEACH TYBW THE SEPERATIONEpisode 14 starts withYhwach and how the birth of YWACH happened from soul to body and everything. Ends with Ywach opening his eyes. ANOTHER SCENE COMINF #BLEACH TYBW #BLEACH #BLEACH _animeVia @TheWeebsGuild BLEACH TYBW THE SEPERATION Episode 14 starts with Yhwach and how the birth of YWACH happened from soul to body and everything. Ends with Ywach opening his eyes. ANOTHER SCENE COMINF#BLEACHTYBW #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime Via @TheWeebsGuild https://t.co/AAzGoPj1gk

Jay5ive92 @jay5ive92 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 and when they showed Lillie Barro and Garald Valkyrie I almost screamed! I can't wait for them to fight! Everything about #BLEACH episode 14 was cinematic!!!! And Yhwach opening scene of his birth/origins was bone chilling and visually stunning!!!!and when they showed Lillie Barro and Garald Valkyrie I almost screamed! I can't wait for them to fight! Everything about #BLEACH episode 14 was cinematic!!!! And Yhwach opening scene of his birth/origins was bone chilling and visually stunning!!!! 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and when they showed Lillie Barro and Garald Valkyrie I almost screamed! I can't wait for them to fight!

Fans are also praising how this anime-original scene leads perfectly into the manga-canon events of the episode. By showing Yhwach dreaming of his origins before opening his eyes and beginning the episode’s adaptive events, it creates a seamless connection between these two scenes that fans are obsessed with.

In fact, many are begging for Bleach TYBW part 2 to continue focusing on Yhwach’s origins in the anime. While it remains to be seen whether or not such a focus will come to pass, it’s clear that the debut episode has left a majorly positive impression on fans.

