Bofuri anime season 2 episodes get delayed once again

Wednesday, March 29, 2023, saw the official website for the Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense anime series announce yet another delay for the current season. The television anime adaptation of author Yuumikan’s light novel series of the same name announced that the current season’s final two episodes will be delayed for a second time.

The Bofuri team claims this is “to maintain the quality of the footage,” with the original delay being due to the effects of COVID-19 on the parts of the show produced in China. The original delay came during the seventh episode’s release week and subsequently pushed back later episodes even before this latest delay of the final two installments was announced.

As mentioned above, episodes 11 and 12 of the second season of the Bofuri anime have been rescheduled from April 5 and April 12 to April 12 and April 19, respectively. The former dates were announced when the first two-week delay came to light.

The series first premiered on January 11, with Crunchyroll streaming the series internationally via their platform as it aired weekly in Japan. Crunchyroll also produced an English dub for the series, which has currently released seven episodes as of this article’s writing. Both the first and second seasons of the series were animated by SILVER LINK Studios.

Both seasons were directed by Shin Oonuma, with Fumihiko Shimo handling the series composition. Other returning staff members include Kazuya Hirata in character design, also serving as chief animation director alongside Hiroyuki Honda, and Taro Masuda composing the music. Junjo no Afilia (Afilia Saga) performs the opening theme Kono Tate ni Kakuremasu (I Will Hide Behind this Shield), while singer FRAM performs the ending theme Step for Joy.

The first season premiered in Japan in January 2020, making its way to international streaming services shortly thereafter. In a year where plenty of remarkable isekai series and seasons were released, the isekai-analog that is the Bofuri series managed to stand out thanks to its hilarious comedy and incredible overall production.

The series follows Kaede Honjo, who begins playing the fictitious VRMMORPG NewWorld Online under the name Maple. As Maple, Honjo opts to be a shield user with maxed-out defense stats to avoid getting hurt, only increasing her defense level as she earns more status points. Combined with her creative thinking, her essential invincibility allows her to become one of the strongest players in the game.

