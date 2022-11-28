Boruto: Sakura's voice actor on indefinite leave due to illness

Japanese talent agency Axl One said on Monday, November 28, that Sakura’s Japanese voice actor for the Boruto series, Chie Nakamura, will be on hiatus for an indefinite amount of time. Axl One reports that Nakamura has ulcerative colitis, making the hiatus medically necessary.

The biggest impact of Nakamura’s indefinite hiatus will likely be on her role as Sakura Haruno in the Boruto anime series, which currently airs weekly. With the series’ approach of bridging the gap between manga-canon events with anime-original material, Nakamura’s indefinite hiatus may change the series’ approach to their original storylines.

While Chie Nakamura’s most prominent role is Sakura Haruno in the Boruto series and its preceding Naruto series, it is also likely the only role to be affected by her upcoming hiatus. Most other credits for Nakamura seem to be from series which are either finished or seasonal, making her hiatus less impactful in either circumstance.

As briefly mentioned above, Nakamura has ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause inflammation and ulcers, essentially sores, in one’s digestive tract. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, cramping, and fatigue, which are likely the most impactful symptoms in maintaining voice work.

Per Axl One, Nakamura had been undergoing tests for her poor physical condition throughout the last month, with the tests returning positive for ulcerative colitis. Unfortunately for Nakamura, there is no cure, with those suffering instead being given ways to reduce the symptoms. As such, this is something that Nakamura will have to learn to live with and control to continue her voice work.

There is no current date for her return. Axl One maintains that the top priority is Nakamura’s health, with the talent agency likely wanting to give her all the time she needs to learn how to manage the disease best.

While the report’s overall tone seems optimistic about her eventual return, there seems to be a chance that Nakamura will instead permanently retire from her roles in the Naruto franchise and other series. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing, with no news from Axl One or other sources reporting anything of the sort in any certain way.

