Boruto surprises fans with new costume designs for Shikadai and others

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 287 marked the beginning of the highly anticipated Code Assault Arc, with big characters like Code and Eida finally making their anime debut. With the story moving at such a rapid pace, fans will also get to see some changes regarding the costumes of some of the characters.

Shikadai and Sumire are set to receive new costume designs and will fashion a whole new look in the anime. The purpose of this costume change is mainly to make these characters more manga accurate in depiction. The extent of these changes has not yet been fully revealed, leaving an air of mystery to the whole ordeal.

Kawaki Legacy🔸️ @KawakiLegacy It looks like boruto isn’t the only who got his manga outfits but sumire and shikadai too gonna get their manga outfits🤩 It looks like boruto isn’t the only who got his manga outfits but sumire and shikadai too gonna get their manga outfits🤩 https://t.co/jZNxASeS5b

Boruto is currently covering the Code Assault Arc and will look to implement new costume designs for characters such as Shikadai and Sumire. Boruto has already been shown wearing his new outfit in the recent arc, with supporting characters being the next in line to get their manga appropriate costume designs.

These new developments have riled fans on Twitter, with many rallying for other popular characters in the series to also get their own unique costume designs. One such beloved character in the anime who could do well with a new costume design is Uzumaki Naruto.

Fans are requesting for him to ditch the hokage cloak and the pale orange attire and don something suave and fashionable. The white cloak and the orange shirt leaves much to be desired.

Seeing how orange and black has been Naruto's signature color for so long in Shippuden, the tweet above perfectly encapsulates the new costume that he should be wearing in the future.

Who wants him to be in Manga Outfit too @KawakiLegacy Let me AskWho wants him to be in Manga Outfit too @KawakiLegacy Let me AskWho wants him to be in Manga Outfit too https://t.co/bbHnjh13Lw

Moving forward, another character that fans on Twitter desperately want to see get a new costume design is Uchiha Sasuke. Many have been tweeting for the showrunners to give him his belt so that he can look more manga appropriate. It is the only missing piece in the puzzle and it wouldn't be that difficult for the animators to include this moving forward in the anime.

A few fans have also rallied behind Hinata, asking the animators to give her a new costume design as well.

However, amongst the new generation of ninjas in Boruto, only Shikadai and Sumire have been revealed to be getting new costume designs with Cho Cho and Inojin appearing in their old outfit. It is safe to assume that Sarada and Mitsuki will also not undergo any drastic changes in the upcoming episodes.

Kawaki Legacy🔸️ @KawakiLegacy @tristanboy15 Bruh, as of Naruto.. No, we litelary saw him latest episode with his anime outfit. Mitsuki’s is pretty much the same as manga. Inojin, sarada and Cho Cho.. nah @tristanboy15 Bruh, as of Naruto.. No, we litelary saw him latest episode with his anime outfit. Mitsuki’s is pretty much the same as manga. Inojin, sarada and Cho Cho.. nah https://t.co/R5cROWjxJl

There is some skepticism around which characters in the anime will get the new costume designs, with only three characters having been confirmed so far. Boruto, Shikadai, and Sumire are the only three who have been shown to be in new costumes.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether Naruto, Sasuke, and other new gen ninjas in the Boruto anime will also get new costume designs. Fans will hope and petition for it to happen on Twitter, as some of them can really do with a little makeover.

