Boruto: Two Blue Vortex volume 1 cover divides the fandom

Volume 1 of the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is set to be released on February 2, 2024. As such, fans of the series were all waiting in excitement for the revelation of the Volume 1 cover. However, the revelation divided the fanbase due to their differentiated opinions on the cover of the upcoming volume.

Usually, the cover art of a chapter or a volume is one of the most exciting aspects of a manga series. While it certainly isn't indicative of the actual storyline of the volume or the chapter, it is responsible for making a good first impression on the fanbase.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1 cover disappoints many fans

Masashi Kishimoto's Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series has been nothing short of impressive so far, as it seems to have revitalized fan interest. As such, fans are understandably excited for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1. However, the revelation of the cover art for the upcoming volume may have hampered some of the hype surrounding it.

Upon the revelation of the volume cover, several fans expressed their disappointment as they talked about the lack of effort behind it. Because the Two Blue Vortex series has featured some top-tier cover art till now, fans were reasonably excited about the Volume 1 cover. As many people pointed out, it was just a rehash of the chapter 1 cover of the ongoing manga.

Fans are divided in their opinion on the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Volume 1 cover

The Boruto franchise has always been the target of mixed opinions from fans, who have high expectations for the series since it is a sequel to the legendary Naruto series. However, fans often express their discontent whenever their expectations are not met, as seen with the Volume 1 cover of the Two Blue Vortex series.

Upon the revelation of the upcoming volume cover, several fans were disappointed, saying it simply reused the cover of the first chapter of the Two Blue Vortex manga. Many people criticized the illustrator of the series, Mikio Ikemoto, for being "lazy."

However, some people did not seem to mind the rehash and defended it since the cover art was phenomenal in its own right. It showcased Boruto's growth from simply being Naruto's son to a warrior capable of carrying on the Uzumaki name.

As such, the Boruto fandom remained divided on the Volume 1 cover of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. While many scorned it, others praised the original cover art and defended Ikemoto's choice to use it as the volume cover.

Considering that the fanbase often deals with a difference in opinion, this time seems to be no different and does not indicate the quality of the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.