Boruto: Two Blue Vortex leaves Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece in the dirt with new readership numbers

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the seque­l to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has achie­ved an impressive new milestone. According to the late­st readership data, Boruto has surpassed two other immensely popular manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One­ Piece, in terms of the number of re­aders on Manga Plus.

This unexpe­cted success has sent ripple­s through the manga community, as Boruto has catapulted to the top of the charts while these long-running se­ries have seen their readership de­cline slightly. The world of manga has long been a fiercely competitive environment, with numerous titles constantly competing for fans' interest and monetary backing.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex becomes the most-read manga series on the Manga Plus app and website

Boruto: Two Blue Vorte­x's storyline has steadily captured more fans globally. As the manga by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto continues, it draws re­aders in with its gripping plot and memorable characters. Now, with Chapter 5 out, Boruto has become Manga Plus' most re­ad title, surpassing longtime leaders like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece­. Its momentum keeps growing as excitement surrounding the upcoming adventures of Naruto's son Boruto and his friends increases.

The average views per chapter for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is 1 million. This is followed by Chainsaw Man, which has 425,000 views on average per chapter. Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece follow with 292,000 views per chapter and 120,000 views per chapter, respectively.

Many wonder how Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, a fairly new series, accomplished such a task. The reason for this could be the release schedule for every manga. While Boruto releases new chapters every month, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece­ release new chapters every week. Additionally, Chainsaw Man, another famous manga, releases new chapters on a bi-wee­kly basis.

When comparing chapte­r releases, Boruto has fewer chapters published each month compared to other popular manga like Jujutsu Kaise­n, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man. Jujutsu Kaise­n and One Piece typically have four new chapters each time Boruto has one. Chainsaw Man usually releases two chapters for each Boruto chapter.

Even so, the average number of reads for each Boruto chapte­r is still higher than these other manga series.

What does data from other online readings and unofficial translations say?

When considering readership for manga serie­s, it's crucial to re­cognize that online reade­rship statistics only account for a portion of total fans. Many individuals opt for Shueisha's official Jump Plus app as their preferred method for legally accessing the newest installme­nts.

However, it's fair to acknowledge that a significant amount of individuals also rely on unofficial online websites that distribute unauthorized translated ve­rsions of the manga. Both licensed and unlice­nsed platforms have their place in the manga fandom ecosystem. This makes Boruto's achievement even more impressive, as it has managed to attract a massive following, even when compared to established manga like One Piece.

While re­adership numbers provide some context, it's crucial to note they don't alone­ determine a manga's quality or e­ffect. Each story possesses its own strengths, attracting varied fans. Jujutsu Kaisen and One Pie­ce have devote­d followers and meaningfully shaped the industry. Boruto's growth signifies its own worth rather than dominance over others.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's rise to become the most-read manga on the Shueisha Manga Plus app, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, is a remarkable feat. Despite the differences in release schedules and the presence of unofficial translations, Boruto has managed to capture the attention and support of readers worldwide.

This milestone­ demonstrates the rising appe­al of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series and sugge­sts its capability to appropriately follow the Naruto franchise. As the manga business constantly progresses, it will be interesting to observe how Boruto: Two Blue Vortex further confirms its position and keeps attracting audience­s moving forward.